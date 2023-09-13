Clash Of The Bay Flag Football Tournament

Registration is underway for Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Clash of the Bay, a four-on-four flag football tournament that will showcase the region’s top talent. The weekend long has three divisions: women’s, recreational and competitive. All participants must be 18 or older.

Games will be held at Skyway Sports Complex, located at 3901 George Rd. in Tampa, and SouthShore Sportsplex, located at 6110 Waterset Blvd. in Apollo Beach, on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8. For more information, contact Mike Russ at russmi@hcflgov.net or call 813-309-5686. Visit https://app.ontask.io/workflow/fa5906e7-3686-4318-b138-9221c388e564 to register your team for the event.

Local Resident Appointed As FMO District 10 President

The Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida Inc. (FMO) is pleased to announce that Tamara Buzbee is the new District 10 president which covers Hillsborough County. Buzbee is a resident of Strawberry Ridge Village, where she serves on the HOA board as a director. Buzbee is dedicated to building a respectful relationship between the FMO park representatives and the manufactured home community.

Denim And Diamonds Bar-B-Que

Save the date for the Hillsborough Republican Party Reagan Day Denim & Diamonds Bar-B-Que on Friday, October 13 at International Event Venue, located at 6463 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. You are encouraged to wear your jeans, bling and patriotic things to the event, which will include guest speakers Senator Rick Scott, State Attorney Suzy Lopez and master of ceremonies Will Witt.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the VIP reception is at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hillsborough.gop.

12 Angry Jurors Play Comes To Plant City

Charis Community Theater, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City, is performing 12 Angry Jurors, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. The play is based on the Emmy Award-winning television movie and there will be three performances on Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 28 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.chariscommunitytheater.com.

Autism Alliance Water Safety Workshop

Join the Autism Alliance for a water safety workshop on Saturday, September 30 from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Drowning is the leading cause of death for individuals with autism, so it’s crucial to stay prepared and keep our kiddos safe. During the workshop, you can expect to learn about water safety, witness a CPR and AED demonstration and receive a free swim lesson voucher.

Reserve your spot at https://donorbox.org/autism-water-safety-workshop. There is a $25 registration event, which will be reimbursed at check-in. Visit https://autismalliancefl.org/ or email info@autismalliancefl.org for more information.

Sponsors, Special Needs Resource Vendors And Volunteers Wanted For F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Buddy Walk

The annual F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk will be taking place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Al Lopez Park, located at 4802 N. Himes in Tampa. Come celebrate, advocate and educate for the down syndrome and special needs community.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is also looking for sponsors, special needs resource vendors and volunteers for the event. Please visit its website at www.friendssupport.org for more information.