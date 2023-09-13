This month brings a very special time of celebration and reflection to all who have been a part of Hope for Her, a local nonprofit supporting women in crisis. Twenty years ago, Cheryl Hickman surrendered her life to Christ and Our Lord rescued her out of addiction, domestic violence, divorce and near homelessness.

God used the pain of the past to create purpose into the mission of Hope for Her: “to provide a safe place where women experiencing crisis or trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives.” This mission in turn supports the vision at Hope for Her: “to achieve a future where every woman is living God’s purpose for her life.”

This ministry helps women and their families without any judgment or condemnation. Every woman going through a crisis receives the help and hope they need to get back on their feet, care for their children and live God’s purpose for their lives. Twenty years later, Hope for Her is thankful to God and celebrates all the people that have helped Hickman’s vision become a reality, such as the beautiful families who have trusted the foundation with their stories, the volunteers who give weekly of their time, the staff and leadership who invest themselves in a purpose-driven mission and lastly the amazing, supportive community.

Stephanie visited Hope for Her when she left an abusive marriage and found herself alone with her children. She was in need of basic essentials like food and clothes.

“If you need to be uplifted spiritually or need to cry and express your heart or feelings, they are great listeners,” she shared.

She further noted that she and her children “are so grateful for all they’ve done for us” and that she will “always recommend Hope for Her to other women when I come across them who need any type of help.” Stephanie holds the verse of Philippians 4:13 close to her heart: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

Hope for Her will host 20 Years of Hope, a celebration dinner and program on Friday, September 29 at 6 p.m. at Bay Life Church, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. The community is invited to experience more stories like Stephanie’s that will share hope, life change and opportunities to help.

For more information, call 813-309-3357 or email marianna@hopeforherfl.org.