Hillsborough County offers residents in need of affordable health insurance an excellent option: the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan. This plan offers affordable medical and dental care for those who cannot afford traditional medical insurance.

The plan provides primary and specialty care, outpatient treatment and assistance with prescriptions. Specifically, the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan covers doctor visits, hospital stays, prescriptions, vision and dental care for one year. Residents are required to re-enroll every year in order for coverage to continue.

The Hillsborough County Health Care Plan is available to any Hillsborough County resident who is not eligible for other coverage, such as Medicare or Medicaid. Also, you must be a United States citizen or documented legal resident.

In addition to the benefits, there are no premiums or co-payments under this plan.

Pat Kemp, Hillsborough County Board of County commissioner for District 6, a countywide seat, said, “This is an excellent program that helps so many people in need of affordable health insurance.” The plan provides preventative care to resolve health issues before they become chronic illnesses requiring emergency room visits or a hospital stay.

Those residents who are eligible for the plan can apply by visiting www.hcflgov.net/healthcare. You can also apply by calling 813-272-5040.

To apply for the Hillsborough County Health Plan, you must complete an application. You will need to provide proof of income for each person in your household. This can be in the form of a pay stub or a letter from the Social Security Administration or the Veterans Administration. You will also need to provide: a Social Security card for every member of the household; two residency documents which prove you live in Hillsborough County; proof of assets, such as a bank statement; and finally proof of any insurance policies that have value.

When your income is assessed, remember that you must fall below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For a single person, this equates to an income level of $25,515; for two people, it is $34,510; for three people, it is $43,505; and for four people, it is $52,500.

The Hillsborough County Health Care Plan is a good option for those in need of affordable and wide-spanning health coverage. For more information, please visit www.hcflgov.net/healthcare.