Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has been awarded the 2023 $2 million DoDEA World Language Advancement and Readiness (WLARP) Grant.

The grant is funded through the United States Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Program and the grant period is Saturday, September 30 through May 31, 2028.

Over 11,090 students in military-connected schools, including 13 elementary schools and two K-8 schools, are eligible to participate in this grant-funded opportunity. The proposed Exploring World Languages project will include three main components: in-person Spanish language instruction specials for elementary students at Rampello K-8, an ‘Around the World’ in-person summer camp for elementary students at the 13 eligible schools and virtual language enrichment opportunities for elementary students at the 13 eligible schools throughout the school year.

“We are grateful to have been selected by DoDEA to continue our partnership in expanding innovative, world language learning opportunities for our students. This grant aligns with our strategic plan to prepare all students for life by offering unique programs that will ensure they can compete globally with their peers,” said Interim Superintendent Van Ayres.

The project’s objective is to increase the number of language learning opportunities for elementary students in Spanish, French and American Sign Language (ASL).

Key activities include:

• Recruiting teachers.

• Delivering high-quality professional development.

• Developing curriculum.

• Providing Spanish language instruction through Rampello K-8’s specials program.

• Recruiting students for virtual enrichment and summer programs for all eligible schools.

• Offering virtual enrichment and summer learning opportunities in World Languages.

About DoDEA

The Department of Defense Education Activity is a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. DoDEA’s mission is to plan, direct, coordinate and manage the education programs for eligible dependents of U.S. military personnel and civilian personnel of the Department of Defense. The DoDEA has congressional authority to provide resources to public schools to support the continuity of education for military-connected students through a competitive grant program. DoDEA’s vision of “Excellence in education for every student, every day, everywhere” is realized through this partnership with public school districts.