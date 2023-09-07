Align Right Realty is celebrating four years of serving Hillsborough County and its new Align Right Realty Suncoast office in New Tampa.

After the success at the Riverview office since 2019, Align Right Realty decided to open this new office to expand the company’s support to the community.

“The biggest difference is the location and embracing a new community. Luckily, in our model of business we have mentors and leadership that support the office and embrace the community,” broker and owner Lisa Tackus said. “The systems, resources and culture are the same in all offices, so that allows us to grow and build.”

Tackus and her team of three other employees and 105 licensed agents have served hundreds of clients from the Riverview office. Align Right Realty supports residential services, commercial leases, purchases and rentals. The new office will allow Align Right Realty to expand its support to the Tampa area.

“I work with my customers by educating them on the process and ensuring we have clear communication and overall expectations of one another since we are true partners in the process,” Tackus said. “Throughout their real estate journey, I keep them updated and offer support and resources every step of the way.”

Tackus earned her real estate sales associate license in 2015 and was drawn to the supportive culture of Align Right Realty. Now, through her work, she is a member of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, allowing her to help her customers through the network of businesses.

“Agent success is by far the most rewarding part of the business. Success in not just measured by closings and commission; it is also measured by mindset, learning, partnership and helping customers achieve their real estate goals,” Tackus said. “Our tools, resources and support differentiate us and we are very proud of the office culture we have built over these last four years.”

Align Right Realty Suncoast is located at 17427 Bridge Hill Ct., Ste. B in Tampa. For more information on Align Right Realty, visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/ or https://alignrightsuncoast.com/. If you are interested in ‘Aligning Right in Real Estate,’ contact Align Right Realty at 813-563-5995.