The Spurlino Family YMCA’s mission is to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Its focus areas include youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The Y is made up of people of all ages and from every walk of life working side by side to strengthen communities. With the Y’s focus on core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, it looks for these core values in the people it hires as well.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Tammy Hopkins, Corey Belcher and coach Ken Trusty to join our team at the Spurlino Family YMCA,” said the Y’s executive director, Jarrod Williams. “They bring decades of combined experience to our community. Tammy with immense membership experience working at the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis and JCC Indianapolis, Corey with a background of more than 20 years of aquatics programming and coach Ken, who has dedicated the past 20 years of his to youth development and helping kids shine through positive program opportunities. We are very intentional with who we decide to join our team. This community deserves the best and brightest, and that is who I feel we got in Tammy, Corey and Ken.”

All three new staff members are enjoying settling into their new jobs. “My experience the first three weeks with the Spurlino YMCA has been incredible,” said Trusty, the Y’s family program director. “The team here is so close and knowledgeable. Everyone is eager to assist in any way possible. Because they are so attentive to the members, every person I talk to loves what we do here.”

Hopkins is grateful for her new position as membership experience manager at the Y. “I feel extremely grateful to have landed at the Spurlino Y,” Hopkins said. “I am so excited to work alongside our team of directors to enrich and enhance the Riverview community through all the programs and benefits the Y has to offer individuals of all ages.”

Belcher is grateful too for his new position as aquatics director. “I am grateful for this experience and build on a career that began years ago with the Y and now at Spurlino,” Belcher said. “We have the opportunity to make a lasting impact as well as provide a lifelong skill set to the Gibsonton/Riverview and surrounding communities we serve.”

If you would like to learn more about the services offered at the Spurlino Family YMCA, you can visit its website at www.tampaymca.org/locations/spurlino-family-ymca-big-bend-road. The Spurlino Family YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.