ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) of Brandon celebrated the grand opening of its newly expanded Riverview Resource Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 3.

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members and the community were invited to take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception. Those in attendance were able to take tours of the new center.

The previous Riverview location operated in two separate buildings with a total of 3,000 square feet. The new location is 8,000 square feet and has ample space for food warehousing, an expanded pantry, offices and large gathering spaces.

District 3 Commissioner Gwyn Myers was in attendance.

“It was a privilege to attend the ribbon-cutting for ECHO of Riverview. Having ECHO as a part of our community is a win-win for the county. This organization will help many people who may be experiencing hardship in their lives. In addition, residents will have an opportunity to go to a place and apply for employment opportunities,” Myers said.

ECHO executive director Eleanor Saunders said it was amazing to be able to introduce the donors, partner organizations and community partners to the Riverview Resource Center at the ribbon-cutting. She said the best part was to be able to serve the community in a clean, bright and welcoming environment.

“The new and improved ECHO Riverview creates a seamless service delivery where job coaching, resource navigation and emergency provisions are all front and center and easily accessible. The larger layout provides constant interaction between neighbors, volunteers and staff, creating a natural environment for warm handoffs,” Saunders said.

Simeon Baxter, an advocacy coordinator at the Riverview Resource Center, gave several tours to community members. He detailed the ways they meet individual needs through the different areas of the center. Community members are greeted at the welcome center to determine the resources available. From there, their needs will be met through a variety of services, which include emergency clothing, food, employment and crisis services.

“We try to bridge the gap between crisis and stability and that looks different for everyone,” Baxter said.

For more information about the ECHO Riverview Resource Center, located at 10509 Riverview Dr. in Riverview, visit https://echofl.org/riverview/.