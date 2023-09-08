Clash Of The Bay Flag Football Tournament

Registration is underway for Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation’s first-ever Clash of the Bay, a four-on-four flag football tournament that will showcase the region’s top talent. The weekend long has three divisions: women’s, recreational and competitive. All participants must be 18 or older.

Games will be held at Skyway Sports Complex, located at 3901 George Rd. in Tampa, and SouthShore Sportsplex, located at 6110 Waterset Blvd. in Apollo Beach, on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8. For more information, contact Mike Russ at russmi@hcflgov.net or call 813-309-5686. Visit https://app.ontask.io/workflow/fa5906e7-3686-4318-b138-9221c388e564 to register your team for the event.

Denim And Diamonds Bar-B-Que

Save the date for the Hillsborough Republican Party Reagan Day Denim & Diamonds Bar-B-Que on Friday, October 13 at International Event Venue, located at 6463 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. You are encouraged to wear your jeans, bling and patriotic things to the event, which will include guest speakers Senator Rick Scott, State Attorney Suzy Lopez and master of ceremonies Will Witt.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the VIP reception is at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hillsborough.gop.

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association League

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association (SWGA) will begin its 18-hole annual league play on Tuesday, October 3 at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. The season runs through April 30, 2024, and is open to all women over 18 years old of amateur standing. The league consists of all skill levels and plays a variety of games that are fun and challenging for everyone, with prizes awarded monthly.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, contact Margaret at 517-410-3115.

Haunted Halls At Spoto High School

The Navy JROTC at Spoto High School is hosting Haunted Halls on Saturday, October 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. It is inviting everyone to dress up in their Halloween costumes and join them in their air-conditioned haunted classrooms and hallway filled with fun, screams and laughter. This event is aimed at younger children in elementary school, who will each receive candy at the end of the haunted trail.

The cost of this event is $5, and all proceeds will go to the Navy JROTC. Spoto High School is located at 8538 Eagle Palm Dr. in Riverview.

Beth Israel Rummage Sale

Beth Israel Congregation is inviting everyone to its rummage sale on Tuesday, October 24, starting at 9 a.m. The indoor event will be held at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center and will include a wide variety of items, such as clothing, linens, books, appliances, glasses and artwork. Designer and costume jewelry will be for sale in the sanctuary area.

A Kitten Place Rescue Black Cat 5K Run

Local cat and kitten rescue A Kitten Place is holding its annual Black Cat Halloween Run on Saturday, October 21 in the Twin Lakes neighborhood and is looking for vendors and corporate sponsors for the event. It is a fun family event; feel free to dress up in your Halloween costume. There will be a DJ, food, a costume contest, raffle prizes, a silent auction and more.

For more information, please email akittenplace@gmail.com. To register for the event, visit https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/blackcat5kwalk.

Sponsors, Special Needs Resource Vendors And Volunteers Wanted For F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Buddy Walk

The annual F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk will be taking place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Al Lopez Park, located at 4802 N. Himes in Tampa. Come celebrate, advocate and educate for the down syndrome and special needs community. FRIENDS is also looking for sponsors, special needs resource vendors and volunteers for the event. Please visit its website at www.friendssupport.org for more information.

Designer Handbag Boo Bash Bingo

The Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is hosting a designer handbag boo bash bingo. The event will take place on Thursday, October 19 from 6 p.m. at New Hope Church, located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. There will be 10 rounds of bingo, and winners can choose between a selection of designer handbags and totes from Kate Spade, Coach, Brahmin, Dooney and Bourke and more. Light bites and refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Tickets are available from www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org and cost $40. This event is always extremely popular, so register early to make sure you are not disappointed. Additional information about the event can be found by emailing bjwc.fl@gmail.com.