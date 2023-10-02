Nativity Catholic Church will host its 52nd annual Novemberfest from Thursday through Sunday, November 16 through 19, featuring a selection of food, rides and games for families.

“It’s family. It’s food. It’s fun rides. It’s seeing people from the community, people you went to high school with, people you go to church with, people you work with. It’s Brandon,” said Abby Watts, entertainment co-chair. “On one hand, there’s nothing new. But people are always changing, and new people are coming in, and that’s kind of the beauty of it.”

This year’s entertainment lineup will feature Nativity alums, community performances and professional-level trivia for the first time under the big tent.

Aside from a field filled with rides and games for carnival lovers, the big tent will feature live music every night, broadcast sports and craft beers.

Jesuit High School student and Nativity graduate Carlos Lamoutte and his band will perform Sunday night to close out the weekend of entertainment.

Novemberfest is made possible each year with the help of a dedicated and hardworking volunteer staff. It takes around 9,000 volunteer hours to organize and manage Novemberfest every year.

“It’s a big undertaking, but I think everybody pulls together because it’s important to the school, it’s important to the church and I think it’s important for any community,” Watts said.

Tickets are available online, but Watts said the best way to purchase tickets is through Nativity’s students.

“The best way to purchase tickets is through one of the students at the school because they have class competitions, and they can earn wristbands for themselves and things like that. It’s just a great way to support the kids as well as support the event.”

Single-day ride armbands will cost $19 if purchased in advance or $25 at the event. Guests can purchase $10 worth of food tickets for just $9 ahead of the event. Armband and ticket presales begin on Friday, October 6 and end on Sunday, November 12.

“To me, this is how you give back. This is how you are part of the greater community. … For 52 years, it’s been this hometown event. I think … Brandon’s such a special community, and Novemberfest is just a tiny snapshot of what makes Brandon so great,” Watts said. “To me, I think it’s the best event in town.”

Novemberfest will be hosted at 705 E Brandon Blvd., on the corner of Bryan Road and U.S. Highway 60, on the Nativity Catholic School and Church campus. For more information, visit the website at www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest or email nfestentertainment@gmail.com.