History’s Greatest Hits Concert At First United Methodist Church Of Plant City

Plant City Community Chorale is excited to announce its annual fall concert, History’s Greatest Hits. The performance will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Plant City, located at 303 N. Evers St. in Plant City.

This event is a stroll through the centuries of choral music that never goes out of style. There will be hymns, classical pieces, anthems and contemporary pieces such as the powerful “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The fun and fast-moving Beatles medley “The Beatles: Rewind” will also be part of the entertainment.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, at www.fb.com/plantcitycommunitychorale or by calling 813-505-5441. Tickets may also be purchased at the Walden Lake Car Wash or at the door the night of the concert. Tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit www.pccchorale.org.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces 2024 Theme

The Florida Strawberry Festival recently announced the theme for its 89th annual event: “Out of This World!”

A new theme is created for each year’s festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the 11-day event. Throughout the event, it also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays.

The festival’s strawberry character featured in each year’s theme artwork is an iconic part of the event’s branding and advertising efforts. In this theme’s artwork, he wears sunglasses, waves a peace sign and holds a plate of strawberry shortcake as he stands in front of a UFO.

“The sky’s the limit,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “Our board of directors, staff and maintenance crew have been hard at work this summer planning and preparing an ‘out of this world’ experience for all our guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to BerryFest24.”

Blessing Of The Animals

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, celebrates all God’s creatures with an outdoor Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

Francis of Assisi, a Christian saint, is remembered for his love of nature. Bring your animal companions (children’s stuffed friends are welcome too) to the United Methodist Church of

Sun City Center’s rear parking lot for a short blessing presented by the Reverend Debbie Marion.

Live animals must always be in the control of their owner, by leash or in a pet carrier.

For more information, contact Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry, at 813-634-2539 or visit www.sccumc.com.

Praise And Prayer Service Each Third Sunday Of The Month

New Berean Baptist Church is excited to announce its prayer and praise church service that will be taking place at 10 a.m. on the third Sunday each month. The church invites the community to come and join in the praise service. It is located at 740 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.newberean.org or call 813-643-7600.

‘Igniting The Flame’ Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Run/Walk And Health Fair

Restoration & Purpose Community Outreach invites the community to join in the ‘Igniting the Flame’ Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair. It is taking place on Saturday, October 7 at Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa. The event will be honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence with the release of butterflies before the 5K race.

The community will have the opportunity to receive free medical screenings via Pioneer Medical Foundation and specialty referrals; donate blood; experience live entertainment hosted by Miss Marilyn J. and DJ Jay Tee, singer Harmony Devoe, poet TK Book, soul line dancers Markis & Andrea Christopher of the A.Y.E. Team; and more. Crimestoppers will be present to give parents fingerprint kits, and City of Tampa Fire Rescue will be providing public education and a tour of a fire truck.

There will also be food trucks, free clothes as well as retail and health vendors on-site. The event has many sponsors, including Hands Across the Bay and Gold & Diamond Source, Famous Tate Appliance & Bedding Center, FASTSIGNS® of Brandon, Sage Dental, The Rice Financial Group and more.

For additional information, call 813-657-0117 or email admin@restorationandpurpose.org. The outreach’s events can be seen at https://restorationandpurpose.org/ or www.facebook.com/restorationandpurpose.