With the annual election period just around the corner, deciphering Medicare can be a difficult task. Luckily, Greg Wohl, Jennifer Loader-Wohl and their licensed agents at Medicare Information Project are here to help.

The mission of Medicare Information Project is to educate and empower Medicare-eligible beneficiaries by providing objective information through its network of independent agents. Its agents go over all your coverage options and find the plan that best fits your specific health care needs within your budget.

“I originally wanted to be a stockbroker, but I had a life-changing illness at 26 years old and I had a lot of medical bills,” Wohl explained. “I got into the insurance business in 1999 and I wanted to help people make the right choices when it came to insurance and Medicare, so I decided to start my own company a few years later.”

Medicare Information Project is a health insurance brokerage located in Brandon.

“We are a team of trusted, independent, licensed insurance professionals that provide assistance in navigating your Medicare options,” Wohl said. “We research networks and formularies to make sure your doctors, hospitals and prescription drugs are covered. We provide information in an objective manner with no obligation to you.”

Medicare Information Project’s insurance agents are licensed to offer plans from 17 insurance companies, representing over 140 plans, which include Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C) and drug plans (Part D).

“Your health care decisions are very important,” Wohl said. “We do business differently because we believe that you are unique and everyone deserves a one-on-one consultation.”

At Medicare Information Project, keeping things local is very important.

“It’s all about building relationships within our community,” Wohl said. “We are here to help anyone in the community who is unsure about their Medicare needs.”

If you would like to learn more about Medicare Information Project, you can visit its website at https://medicareinfopro.com/ or call 813-699-5559. It will be hosting an open house on Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon, if you would like to stop by and meet their agents. Medicare Information Project’s office is located at 915 Oakfield Dr., Ste. A in Brandon.