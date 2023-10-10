Our Lady Of Guadalupe Food Pantry Celebrates 90th Birthday Of A Volunteer

“Our Lady’s Pantry is a perfect example of neighbors of all ages coming together to care for one another,” said director Tom Bullaro. “And this week, we celebrate Nancy Lang’s 90th birthday.”

Lang said that volunteering brings her peace of mind as she reflects on what was accomplished that day.

“I am always looking for those who need help,” she said. “One such local need is Our Lady’s Food Pantry, Guadalupe Mission, located in Wimauma on U.S. 301 South, just south of Route 674, across from Aldi’s. I encourage seniors to join me and others.”

According to Lang, men and women are needed to fulfill the pantry’s goal of fighting hunger. She encourages readers to come help on Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday mornings.

“Just ask for me, if you come. I may be working that day. Your reward is making new friends,” Lang said, adding that age is not relevant. “Do not wait until you turn 90.”

“My motto is, ‘Do for others what they cannot do for themselves,’” said Lang.

“Nancy is amazing,” said Bullaro. “She has been working here since early 2020, doing everything from filling bags and boxes with food to stocking shelves with canned goods, and doing anything else that we ask her to do. Ninety years young — just goes to prove you are never too young to volunteer at Our Lady’s Pantry.”

To learn more about Our Lady’s Pantry, visit its website at www.ourladyspantry.com or call 813-633-2384.

Riverview Woman’s Club Luncheon

The Riverview Woman’s Club will be holding its October luncheon on Wednesday, October 18, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riverview Taphouse, located at 10656 New East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton. Deborah Kauffman, president of the Hillsborough County League of Women Voters will be the guest speaker at this meeting.

To find out more about the Riverview Woman’s Club, visit its website at www.riverviewwomansclub.org or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riverviewwomansclub.

Charity Bingo At The Talking Pint

The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting a bingo might at The Talking Pint, located at 13418 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, on Tuesday, October 10 starting at 7 p.m. Please come early to select your seat, this is a first-come, first-served event and there are no reservations. Bingo cards are $20 for 10 games and will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing.

Arts & Crafts Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, is holding an Arts & Crafts Fair on November 4. With over 40 vendors, this is a great opportunity to find unique gifts just in time for the holidays. A wide variety of handmade items, including sewn and crocheted items, painted items, jewelry, pottery, leather items, glassware, ceramics, wreaths, wooden items and much more, will be available. There will also be a bake sale and food trucks.

Comedy Night To Benefit Campaign Against Human Trafficking

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking – SouthShore (CAHT) will host the Al Ernst Comedy Night on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Florida Room at the Atrium, located at 1009 N. Pebble Beach Rd. in Sun City Center. Al Ernst has been named Carnival Cruise Line’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ and combines motivational speaking with nonconfrontational humor.

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased from the CAHT website at https://sccblueheart.org/. Proceeds will help fund victim services programs and educational awareness and prevention activities in schools and the community.

Beth Israel Annual Rummage Sale

Beth Israel Congregation is inviting everyone to come to its annual rummage sale on Tuesday, October 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It will be located at 1115 E. Del Webb in Sun City Center. There will be a wide variety of objects for sale, including clothing, linens, books, appliances, dishes and artwork. Designer and costume jewelry will be for sale in the sanctuary. Come early to find the best pieces.