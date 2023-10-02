Fourth Annual Trunk-or-Treat At Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Bring the whole family for a ‘fa-boo-lous’ time at the fourth annual Holy Innocents’ trunk-or-treat event. Get ready to dress up in your favorite costumes and enjoy a fun evening that promises an unforgettable, not-so-scary experience for all ages. From creatively decorated car trunks filled with treats to thrilling games and activities, food trucks and more, there’s something for everyone.

The event is being held on Sunday, October 29 from 5-7 p.m. Holy Innocents’ is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Trunk-or-Treat At Fellowship Baptist Church In Seffner

Join in the fun at Fellowship Baptist Church in Seffner on Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. for an exciting and free trunk-or-treat extravaganza. The campus will be transformed with creatively decorated vehicles and become overflowing with delightful candies. Kids and teens come dressed up in your favorite costume, and don’t forget to bring a bag for all the delicious candy you’ll collect while having a blast.

Parents and guardians should register at www.fellowship301.org for a chance to win a big prize. Fellowship Baptist Church is located at 401 U.S. Hwy. 92 in Seffner.

Wellspring Community Church Hosts Community Trunk-or-Treat

Join Wellspring Community Church for a night of games, inflatables and the best part of all, candy. This is the third annual trunk-or-treat, and Wellspring is excited to fellowship with the community at this free family event.

Please register for a time block at https://wellspringfl.com/ to ensure your family’s fun for the night. The event is taking place on Sunday, October 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Wellspring Community Church, located at 705 9th St. SE in Ruskin.

Opendoor Church In Brandon Offers Fun Trunk-or-Treat Event

Opendoor Church, located at 2908 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon, is inviting the community to participate in its annual trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, October 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. This is a kid’s favorite, so don’t miss it. Kids will be able to vote for their favorite trunk, so come find out who will win this year.

For more information, visit www.theopendoorchurch.com.

Kings Ave. Baptist Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat

Come out to Kings Avenue Baptist Church for a trunk-or-treat event. This free family event includes costume contests, games and, of course, candy. The event is taking place on Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Kings Avenue Baptist Church, located at 2602 Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.bethekingsavenue.com.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Hosts Its Annual Pumpkin Patch

Did you know that the tradition of the St. Andrew’s Pumpkin Patch began more than 25 years ago? The patch has since earned the name of the ‘Pumpkin Patch Church’ and serves as one of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s largest community outreach events, all while raising money for youth mission trips.

The pumpkin patch is open every weekday in October from 4-7:30 p.m. and every Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On Sundays, the patch will be open from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. During every Saturday in October, there will also be other fun things for families in the community to enjoy at the pumpkin patch. The last Saturday will be especially full of fun with a craft fair, face painting and pumpkin decorating and carving.

St. Andrew’s is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.saumc.net.

FALLtoberfest Festivities Fill The United Methodist Church Campus

Come join in FALLtoberfest at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. The event will be filled with food, fun and foot-tapping music. FALLtoberfest is taking place on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The entire community is invited to enjoy this event that includes the German band Das Deutsche Fünf playing live on the outside patio. German food will be available for purchase, such as bratwurst and hot dogs on a bun, sauerkraut, warm cheese pretzels, root beer, creme soda, hot apple cider and caramel-dipped apple slices on a stick.

For the younger folks there will be a bounce house, face painters, chalk art and more. Bring a carved pumpkin by 10 a.m. and register for a contest.

The trunk-or-treat will take place from 12:30-1 p.m. The church is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.

Church Of God At Brandon Host Free Fall Festival

The community is invited by Church of God at Brandon to join in for a Family Fall Festival taking place on Saturday, October 14 from 3-6 p.m. This free event will include pumpkin bowling, cornhole, Go Fish and much more. There are games, prizes, snow cones, a bounce house, food, drinks and treats for people of all ages.

Church of God at Brandon is located at 414 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://brandonchurchofgod.com/.