Welcome to the fall season! Who’s not looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes, the smell of bonfires and a respite from the intense summer heat? Autumn is a beautiful season of transformation. Although we may not experience a colorful fall-leaf season like many of the northern states, many of us still consider autumn as a time of spiritual reflection. We are reminded that the cycles of nature are mirrored in our lives as Christians. It’s a time for letting go of the things that have burdened us. And as always, we are reminded that God loves us unconditionally through all of our seasons of life.

As Jeremiah 5:24 says: “They do not say in their hearts, ‘Let us fear the Lord our God, who gives the rain in its season, the autumn rain and the spring rain, and keeps for us the weeks appointed for the harvest.’”



Spiritual Seasons: Discerning and Flourishing in Every Season of Life

By Evon Horton

God’s supernatural work often follows a seasonal pattern. If you’re not careful, you can miss the seasonal processes of the Spirit, and the blessings that accompany them. These seasons impact everything in life: relationships, workplace and connection with God. If you are to flourish in every season, its vital to recognize and partner with the flow of God’s work.



Coffeetime in Autumn: Bible-based Reflections for Each Day of the Season

By Roger Ellsworth

This devotional delves into ordinary life with the spiritual truths of God’s word. Enjoy finding out about apples of gold in silver settings, the bulldozing of a quaint little house, the author’s home for 21 years and the connection between the golden key and the silver chain — and benefit from 90 other life-changing reflections from the message of the Bible.



The Seasons of God: How the Shifting Patterns of Your Life Reveal His Purposes for You

By Richard Blackaby

Through this book, readers will understand how the principles of the seasons can offer us hope, direction, insight and intimacy with God Himself. It’s a thoughtful exploration of God’s patterns at work in our lives — how His will is being carried out in the best way, at the best time. Your plans, your relationships, your career and your ministry all have their unique God-intended moment.



Pumpkin Spice for Your Soul: 25 Devotions for Autumn

By Anna E. Rendell

The season of autumn is both beloved and brief. This book encourages readers to drink deep and savor this favorite time of year. Each of the 25 days includes a Scripture verse, a devotion, a reflection question and an ‘extra shot’ (recipes, inspiring quotes and fun autumn ideas), which are like espresso for your soul. This book will help you fully experience and take delight in pumpkin spice season.