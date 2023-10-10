The Sun City Center Community Association is gearing up for an adult night of laughs and fun for a good cause this month on Wednesday, October 18. Starting at 6 p.m. in the SCC Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center, over 450 people will join together at the association’s Closer to a Cure fundraiser.

This BYOB (bring your own bottle) event will include two adult comedy performances by Helen Keany and Sonya White, a special performance by the SCC Men’s Golden ChipNdale Review, a gift basket raffle, a 50/50 raffle, CC’s Dessert and Coffee Bar, a contest for best pink outfit with a prize and recognition of our brave pink warriors. Be sure to bring cash or checks for night-of-event purchases.

The Closer to a Cure fundraiser is part of a community-wide effort where 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward breast cancer research at the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Foundation. This event has already sold out, but donations are still being accepted, and they will be accepted through the end of October even after the Closer to a Cure event. Donations of any amount are welcome.

“The Sun City Center community, its surrounding community, has been very generous in sponsoring the event and donating gift baskets,” said Renee Bray, chairwoman of the event.

She added, “Over a hundred different businesses and organizations — some of them are clubs within our organizations — have made donations towards either the event or the gift baskets.”

Breast cancer not only strikes one in eight women (and men), but it also affects their family and friends. Regardless of how this disease has affected you or those dear to you, and whatever your budget, there’s a way for you to show your support for their fight.

To make a monetary donation, make your tax-deductible check payable to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation and mail to: SCCCA, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573, Attention: Renee Bray. To donate a basket or gift certificate, contact Linda Raymond at 802-238-8452. Baskets will be accepted until Sunday, October 15.

For any questions or to donate to the Closer to a Cure fundraiser, please email Renee Bray at rbray@suncitycenter.org or call her at 813-315-1740. To make a donation by credit card, visit http://bit.ly/CCURE23.