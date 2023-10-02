Angel Foundation FL Celebrates Gift Shop Anniversary With Ribbon-cutting

The Angel Foundation FL, a caring resource for families in our community experiencing a temporary crisis due to a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event, recently celebrated the first anniversary of its gift shop, located at the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, with a Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. The gift shop space is generously donated by the hospital and all proceeds from store sales go right back into helping families in the community.

For more information on the Angel Foundation FL, visit https://angelfoundationfl.com/.

Heath Wealth Management LLC To Host Estate Planning Workshops

Did you know 67 percent of Americans do not have an estate plan? According to 40 percent of survey respondents, the biggest reason why is ‘they just haven’t gotten around to it,’ while 33 percent indicated they don’t think they have enough assets.

Of those Americans who have an estate plan, many have plans that don’t work out exactly as intended for a variety of reasons, including wrong registration, wrong beneficiary, misunderstanding of legal terms, fraud, unplanned contingencies and more.

Elijah Heath, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® and Heath Wealth Management LLC will be hosting workshops that will review traditional estate planning strategies along with smart, new techniques that traditional estate planning may not have addressed.

The workshops include dinner at Donovan’s Meatery, located at 11206 Sullivan St. in Riverview, on Monday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m. and downtown brunch at Heron’s rooftop, located at 815 Water St. in Tampa, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 11. Seating is limited and interested parties must RSVP to Sandra Massengale at s.massengale@lpl.com or 813-556-7171.

New Owners Continue Great Experiences At AR Workshop Brandon

AR Workshop Brandon is your destination for all things DIY. New owners Rachel O’Connell and John Roder are excited to bring their passion for woodworking, crafting and most things DIY to the business.

AR Workshop is a boutique studio offering hands-on craft classes, group activities, private parties and a curated selection of gifts and on-trend home decor. It also hosts local businesses for team-building events as well as fundraising support and hands-on training with tools for scout troops. AR Workshop is always looking to expand offerings, so it welcomes the opportunity to work with you and/or your business. Simply send a request and the team will do what they can to make it happen.

AR Workshop Brandon is located in Plaza Bella at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 813-775-7109 or visit www.arworkshop.com/brandon/.

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces Theme For 2024 Event

The Florida Strawberry Festival recently announced the theme for its 89th annual event: “Out of This World!”

“The sky’s the limit,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. “Our board of directors, staff and maintenance crew have been hard at work this summer planning and preparing an ‘out of this world’ experience for all our guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to BerryFest24.”

A new theme is created for each year’s festival to offer patrons a glimpse of the experience they will have at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors, who create parade floats and displays throughout the event.

Award-winning Challenge Island STEAM Programs Now In Southeast Hillsborough

Challenge Island South Hillsborough County wants to bring STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) to you. Offering STEAM enrichment programs in a mobile capacity, the award-winning Challenge Island program and curriculum are designed to meet the needs of two entities: today’s playful, imaginative child and tomorrow’s empowered, globally successful adult. Kids work together for hands-on learning in programs that use imagination and teamwork. The Challenge Island program offers after-school enrichment, award-winning camps, on-site field trips, birthday parties and more.

For more information or to book a Challenge Island program, visit https://challenge-island.com/south-hillsborough-county/.

Shapes Fitness For Women Celebrates 10 Years

Shapes® Fitness for Women in Brandon is celebrating 10 years under owner Ann Gilbert, a longtime Shapes trainer, mentor and coach. Shapes Fitness Brandon will be hosting a two-day anniversary celebration on Friday and Saturday, October 13-14. There will be an open house, free classes, a pool party and a breast cancer fundraiser with ACS/Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Shapes Fitness for Women is a community-based ‘women-only destination’ where both active and inactive women can achieve their fitness, health and wellness goals. Gilbert has consistently reinforced the Shapes Fitness for Women community as an engaging and nonjudgmental environment for women of all ages.

Shapes Fitness Brandon is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. For more information, visit https://shapesfitnessbrandon.com/.