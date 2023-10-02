While coffee has been around since the 15th century, one Seattle-based coffee shop put the delicious drink on the map. Once coffee became popular after the Boston Tea Party in 1773, Starbucks popularized the drink in 1971 by expanding its reach to gain loyal customers nationwide. According to a recent survey, Tampa is ranked number six across America as one of the best coffee cities. When you take a look at all the coffee shops in the community, you can see that the area loves delectable coffee.

While Starbucks might have started the trend, Dunkin’ soon gained fame in the early 1980s after opening its doors in 1950. Starting out as just donuts and coffee, Dunkin’ has expanded to bagels, sandwiches, English muffins and many other breakfast items. While there are many options to choose from, no matter what you choose, you can always get a delicious coffee from Dunkin’. The Dunkin’ located on Fishhawk Blvd. is open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

Though Cali Cafe offers more than just coffee, its Columbian classic is hard to beat. This local coffee shop makes everything in-house, so it is fresh every day. From the breakfast Cuban to the cafe con leche and everything in between, customers are loving Cali Cafe. Located at 10010 US-301 in Riverview, Cali Cafe is open from Monday through Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Foundation Coffee Co. offers handcrafted coffee and espressos, an expansive tea bar and real, fresh food options. By hiring baristas who know the history and details about coffee, they are able to serve you something with love and care. Foundation Coffee has two locations, one in Riverview and the other in Ybor. The shop located at 10020 Carr Rd. in Riverview is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and on Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Chill Cawfee offers a new take on classic drinks with CBD-infused coffees and teas. Though this shop might have some extravagant drink options, Chill Cawfee wants you to be able to relax when you step foot into the shop.

“I love connecting with the community, the few minutes that our customers spend with us to get their coffee in the morning brings me happiness,” said Lisa Quigley, owner of Chill Cawfee.

The shop will be expanding this year to add retro games and extended hours. Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Sunday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Raining Berries was founded in 2018 in Florida with a goal to transform the coffee industry. The shop sources coffee through trusted and ethical means, and you can read the story of the coffee on its website. Raining Berries, located at 1560 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Louie Beans Coffee Co. truck serves the Tampa area coffee, tea and flavored soda. The truck has five signature drinks that include things like pistachio, toasted marshmallows and lavender.

“I enjoy being able to make people’s day by serving them things they love,” said Jennifer Mantilla, owner of Louie Beans.

Mantilla stated that no matter what your coffee preference is, Louie Bean can create something for you.

“I have people who need caffeine but hate the taste of coffee,” said Mantilla, “others love the taste but cannot have caffeine. Don’t worry, we got you.”

Find Louie Beans at 106 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.

Coffee comes in all shapes, sizes, flavors and temperatures, and every person has their favorite way to drink it. With all the shops that offer unique versions of the classic coffee, step out of your comfort zone and try one of the fun, new flavors that coffee has to offer.