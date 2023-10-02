2 Thessalonians 3:7-9 (NLT):

“7 For you know that you ought to imitate us. We were not idle when we were with you. 8 We never accepted food from anyone without paying for it. We worked hard day and night so we would not be a burden to any of you. 9 We certainly had the right to ask you to feed us, but we wanted to give you an example to follow.”

A key requirement of being the CEO of me is initiative — understanding that I have to take action and make decisions without always waiting for instructions. No one is responsible for helping us to be successful. We have to develop a certain independent mindset in order to get there.

In the federal government’s tax code, there is something called a 1099 form used for reporting income that people earn outside of a job. It means that if you do not make something happen, then you earn nothing. You are an independent contractor and can only eat what you kill. While an employee receives daily instructions and gets a guaranteed paycheck whether work gets done or not, independent contractors have to make things happen on a daily basis in order to survive. God wants us to be independent of others and solely dependent on Him.

2 Corinthians 9:8 (AMP):

“8 And God is able to make all grace [every favor and earthly blessing] come in abundance to you, so that you may always [under all circumstances, regardless of the need] have complete sufficiency in everything [being completely self-sufficient in Him], and have an abundance for every good work and act of charity.”

Prayer:

Father God, I thank You that I am independent of others and dependent on You. Lord, give me the wisdom to lead and to understand that I could do nothing without You. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 61.