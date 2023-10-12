Keel Farms is pleased to announce another exciting opportunity for weekend fun at its 20-plus-acre property. This October, visitors of all ages can enjoy navigating their way through a corn maze and a pumpkin patch at its annual Fall Harvest Days Festival. This year, Keel Farms is also offering something totally unique: camel rides.

Plenty of food and beverages will be offered, including autumn-themed options from Keel and Curley Winery like pumpkin cider, pecan pie cider and autumn apple wine. There will also be nonalcoholic options, coffee vendors and fall-themed food and beverage trucks on-site in addition to local craft vendors.

In addition to the corn maze, kids can enjoy several bounce houses in the kid zone by Rockin’ Bouncies and pumpkin painting along with hayrides. A pumpkin patch will provide perfect photo-ops and pumpkins for purchase as well.

“With cooler weather, October is a great time to come out and enjoy everything we have to offer,” said Keel Farms President Clay Keel. “We always listen to our guests’ feedback, and because of that, each year gets better and better. On top of the corn maze, we provide a full fall experience where families can make lifetime memories.”

Keel Farms Harvest Days will run each weekend through Sunday, October 29 on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.

The tasting room will be open, and no dining reservations are needed; it will be first come, first serve.

Keel & Curley Winery was founded in 1984 and is family-owned and operated. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel & Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily, as well as tastings, tours, events and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.

Visit www.keelfarms.com for more information.