IMPACT is hosting its second semiannual Pickleball with an IMPACT tournament on Saturday, November 4 to raise funds to support its mission. The tournament started in the spring after the nonprofit saw how popular pickleball has become.

“[We chose to host a pickleball tournament] because pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America. … There doesn’t seem to be any fundraisers or a lot of local tournaments that people can play in,” IMPACT educator and board member Tammy Bradley said. “So, we just thought it was an untapped resource.”

The tournament will replace this year’s IMPACT Celebration gala, which was cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. While Bradley does not plan to permanently cancel the gala in the future, she does believe the semiannual tournament will have a lasting role in the organization.

“I think people in the community are just loving to play and it’s just a good opportunity to come out, have fun, learn a little bit about IMPACT and what we do and why we do it and hopefully help support it,” Bradley said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bradley hopes to host 64 competitors to fill High 5 Inc.’s eight courts.

“We had such a successful turnout last time … and we just really thought this was really something,” Bradley said. “Plus, we did [get] some feedback that they would like to see it happen more often from people that participated in the one in the spring.”

There will be a beginner, intermediate and advanced leagues, so any skill level is welcomed to participate. In addition to the tournament, there will be a silent auction and raffle baskets to raise funds for IMPACT’s mission.

Unlike its inaugural event in the spring, Pickleball with an IMPACT will offer team tickets for two competitors to sign up together. Individual tickets are available for $55 and team tickets are available for $100. A ticket includes a spot in the tournament, a T-shirt and a Chick-fil-A lunch.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. Prices range from $1,000 for tournament sponsors to $100 for a courtside sign.

IMPACT aims to support students, parents and teachers with resources and skills to navigate high-risk behaviors, such as drug and alcohol use and sexual activity.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.whatisimpact.com or contact Bradley at tbrad910@gmail.com or 813-294-7885.