Harvest of Hope is an annual event during the month of November that provides Thanksgiving food boxes to families in the Eastern Hillsborough County community. Our generous community looks forward to the fall season as a reminder to appreciate all that is good in life.

However, many neighbors struggle this time of year. It is a reminder that many families, friends and neighbors are facing challenges and lack the resources needed to overcome these obstacles. It is difficult to have gratitude when life is tough financially, emotionally and relationally.

The community can help by partnering with Hope for Her in the month of October and providing needed nonperishable food for the Harvest of Hope event.

“This event has become a tradition that we look forward to participating in each year,” said community coordinator Kellie Swezey. “It’s an easy way for businesses in our community to offer care, options and assistance for families who are struggling to purchase basic needs.”

Hope for Her will be collecting donations in the month of October to be distributed to families in the month of November. It is through the generosity of many in the community that we will care for fellow neighbors.

Hope for Her is a safe place where women experiencing crisis and trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives. It is made possible from the support of private donations of corporations, businesses and concerned individuals of the Brandon market and its surrounding communities.

Below please find a list of the needs as well as the drop-off locations. Prayerfully consider donating to Harvest of Hope.

Needs:

Canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat, pasta, pasta sauces, peanut butter, jelly, ravioli, mac and cheese and $10 gift cards for turkey.

Drop-off Locations:

• Hope for Her, 140 Yarbrough Rd. in Brandon — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Osprey Observer, 2109 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Bay Life Church, 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

• New Hope Church, 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

• Runnels Insurance Agency, 3220 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon — Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Vine Vegan, 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon — Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.