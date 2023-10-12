Selah Freedom, Florida’s largest anti-sex trafficking organization with the mission to end to sex trafficking in the U.S. and bring freedom to the exploited, will honor Duane Chapman at its annual fundraiser on Wednesday, October 25. The fundraiser is called ‘Light the Path’ and will be held at Armature Works, located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.

Florida is the No. 3 state for sex trafficking, and what better time to honor a national celebrity who has vowed to hunt down sex traffickers and help survivors recover?

Chapman (aka Dog the Bounty Hunter) is an American television personality and bounty hunter. He and his wife, Francie, have vowed to continue chasing bad guys, but this time targeting predators of sex trafficking. Through their nonprofit organization called the D.O.G. Foundation, the couple have put together an elite team to chase down men who are grooming and kidnapping women into being sex trafficked, while he and his wife spend their time offering rehabilitation to the survivors.

Selah Freedom hopes to raise funds to fight sex trafficking through a truly illuminating experience as it lights the path from north to south at two separating fundraising events on October 25 in Tampa, and again on Thursday, November 9 at Embassy Suites in Sarasota.

At Light the Night, your senses will be dazzled by a night filled with soul-stirring music,

captivating speakers and exhilarating live and silent auctions. Savor delectable cuisine and sip on exquisite drinks as you revel in an atmosphere bursting with celebration and camaraderie. This isn’t just a night out — it’s a call to action. Come discover the life-changing work Selah Freedom is passionately undertaking right here in Tampa Bay to combat human trafficking and empower survivors.

Do you want to leave a lasting impact? You can do so through the Light the Path sponsorship levels that begin with a VIP meet and greet with ‘Dog’ and Francie. For more information, contact marketing@selahfreedom.com for custom sponsor packages or visit https://support.selahfreedom.com/event/light-the-path-north/e475815.

Supporting Selah Freedom will continue to enable the organization to further its cause of eliminating a $99 billion sex trafficking industry.

For more information, visit https://selahfreedom.com/.