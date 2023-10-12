The Hillsborough County School District offers the Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) Transformation Network. This is a collection of about 45 schools that receive focused resources and support based on their performance data. The Transformation Network is focused on closing opportunity gaps and levelling the playing field for students by creating equitable systems of support resulting in rapid, sustainable improvement for student outcomes.

In Eastern Hillsborough County, Burnett Middle School, Dover Elementary School, Mango Elementary School and McLane Middle School are a part of the Transformation Network. In Southern Hillsborough County, the schools include Gibsonton Elementary School, Ippolito Elementary School and Shields Middle School.

The Transformation Network was launched in 2020 as a part of Hillsborough County’s Comprehensive School Turnaround Initiative. This was focused on serving the academic, cultural and social needs of students and staff at some of the district’s most vulnerable and chronically underperforming school.

Shaylia McRae, deputy superintendent of academics and transformation for Hillsborough County Public Schools, said, “Over the last few years of the Transformation Network’s existence, our team of dedicated teachers, staff, coaches and administrators has continued to raise the bar for our highest-need schools. We continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure a world-class education for every child in our community.”

McRae added, “We are incredibly proud of our teachers, administrators, frontline staff and Transformation team for their tireless efforts to accelerate student achievement dramatically. Over the last two years, the Transformation Network of Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has increased school grades at 38 of 45 schools. The network has reduced D and F schools in Hillsborough County by 82 percent and seen six schools grow by at least two letter grades in two years. We are inspired by what these improvements mean to ensure educational equity for our community’s children. And make no mistake, the gains we have achieved in our most vulnerable schools over the last two years are unprecedented and rival the success of any school turnaround effort in state history.”

The vision for the Transformation Network is to ensure that every child has unwavering access to five strategic focus areas, including rigorous, high-quality instruction; expert, collaborative teachers; engaging families and communities; safe and supportive environments; and transformation and effective leaders.

For more information, please visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.