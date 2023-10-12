The Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Suburban Tampa is thrilled to invite the community to the highly anticipated annual Keller Williams Suburban Tampa Trunk-or-Treat event. Prepare for a spine-tingling, family-friendly experience on Thursday, October 26 at the Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa parking lot, located at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

This spirited event promises an evening of ghoulish delights and community engagement. Families are encouraged to come and enjoy a safe and enjoyable Halloween celebration.

Event Highlights:

• Trick-or-Treating: Delight in the age-old tradition of trick-or-treating and amass a mountain of sweet treats. Candy galore awaits the little ones.

• Haunted Maze: Venture into a spooky maze that promises thrills and chills around every corner.

• Face Painting: Unleash your imagination and transform into your favorite character with the help of face painters. A dash of color and a stroke of creativity await.

• Popcorn Delights & Food Trucks: Savor the taste of freshly popped popcorn, a perfect companion to the evening’s festivities. There will also be food trucks on-site for other tasty treats.

• Costumes: Don your spookiest, funniest or most creative costumes.

“We are thrilled for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat event for the community,” said Tony Baroni, owner of the Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Suburban Tampa. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, enjoy a safe and fun Halloween celebration and experience the spirit of community that Keller Williams Realty is known for.”

The Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Suburban Tampa has earned over 2,400 five-star reviews in part because of their dedication in giving back to and supporting the communities in which their clients live. The Keller Williams Suburban Tampa team’s annual event is just one of many events the Tony Baroni Team highlights throughout the year.

Join the entire team of Keller Williams Suburban Tampa agents in the parking lot in Valrico on October 26, for a memorable evening of trick-or-treating, laughter and spooky surprises. Don’t forget to dress up in your favorite costume.

Visit www.tonybaroni.com or call 866-505-6115 for more information.