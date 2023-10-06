Hillsborough County residents who are veterans can get the help they need with a multitude of issues by visiting or reaching out to Hillsborough County’s Consumer and Veterans Services. Hillsborough County’s Veterans Services assists veterans, their dependents and survivors in accessing federal, state and local benefits.

The staff of the department also support and manage veteran activities in the county, including events at Veterans Memorial Park and Museum. The department acts as a single point of contact for military members and their families seeking assistance with outside agencies.

Most importantly, there is never a fee to receive services or visit with any of the qualified Veterans Services officers. The staff also provide outreach and support to veterans in assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.

Frank Storm, director for Hillsborough County’s Consumer and Veterans Services, said, “Hillsborough County Veterans Services acts as the single point of contact for outside government and private agencies concerning veterans’ issues. Our mission is to assist veterans, their dependents and survivors in accessing federal, state and local benefits. We are proud to serve the nearly 93,400 veterans who call Hillsborough County home.”

Storm added, “With Florida’s first-largest population of veterans, we aim to ensure that all former military service members and their families can access resources and navigate benefits. We offer free assistance at any of our Veterans Service Office locations and invite you to stop by to meet one-on-one with a qualified, nationally accredited Veteran Services officer. It is our honor and privilege to serve those who served.”

Hillsborough County’s Consumer and Veterans Services also offers locations for American flag retirement. Residents who wish to properly dispose of worn American flags may drop off items for retirement during regular business hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) from Monday through Friday at several locations. This includes the Veterans Resource Center on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. 301 N., building #3610 in Tampa. You can also go to the lobby of the county center at 600 E. Kennedy Blvd. in downtown Tampa.

For more information, please visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/government/departments/consumer. You can also call 813-635-8316.