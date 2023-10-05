Tess Gates, owner of and nurse practitioner injector at TRU Aesthetics, believes in inspiring confidence. That priority, combined with her 17 years of experience working in the health care industry, prompted her to open her med spa office in April.

“The main thing that I recognized was there was a need for an aesthetics practice that put a priority on the patients’ needs rather than the needs of the business,” explained Gates. “I’ve kind of just aspired to establish a business where my top priority was honesty and integrity and really create a space where patients can feel comfortable sharing insecurities and vulnerabilities.”

Meeting these patients’ needs, Gates said, should be done without pressure or urgency to spend money on treatments.

“A lot of people have a preconceived notion … that they can’t potentially afford antiaging treatments, or they will kind of be looked down upon if they have a particular budget in mind,” Gates said. “I do believe differently. I believe that through a thorough patient consult, I can provide services tailored to every budget and comfort level of the patient.”

Gates is currently offering free consultations to new patients and their choice of Botox or Dysport for just $10 per unit. Gates’ priority is to create personal relationships with her clients, hoping to gain their trust to become their “go-to, long-term provider for everything related to antiaging, skin health and wellness.”

TRU Aesthetics offers science-based treatments with a focus on antiaging services, including wrinkle relaxers, microneedling and injectable dermal fillers.

The Brandon native and her medical director serve around 100 patients a month. Her experience in health care, time in a mentorship program and constant training to keep up with the evolving industry give her the skills to help her patients.

“I recognize that, even though I’m helping patients in a different platform, I am helping to inspire confidence,” Gates said. “My thought process is confidence is beautiful, and helping people feel confident is where my passion lies.”

TRU Aesthetics is located at 1218 Millennium Pkwy. off Pauls Drive. To book an appointment, visit TRU Aesthetics’ website at https://mytruaesthetics.com/ or contact 813-696-1710.