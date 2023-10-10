LeHeal Biogenix is committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. That commitment has prompted them to join forces with The Brothers In Arms Foundation and Regenative Labs to provide much-needed services to veterans in the Tampa Bay Area. Through this donation campaign, the clinic hopes to make a positive

impact on the lives of our veterans by providing healthcare services that address pain from damaged tissue.

“We are honored to be a part of this initiative to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” said LeHeal Biogenix provider Gavril Green Goodman, APRN (Combat Veteran and Flight Nurse

with U.S. Air Force).

The donation campaign is open to all Marine Special Forces and Recon veterans in the Tampa Bay area who are in need of healthcare services to treat missing or damaged tissue. Instead of covering up the pain with steroids, this type of care addresses the real tissue issue.

Veterans interested in receiving healthcare services from LeHeal Biogenix can contact Regenative Labs for more information by calling 1-800-891-3452 x1700 or e-mailing info@regenativelabs.com.

LeHeal Biogenix in Tampa, Lakewood Ranch, and Lakeland, Florida, offers innovative pain treatments using the latest medical advances. The practice’s biomedical approach uses substances like stem cells and platelet-rich plasma, collectively known as regenerative medicine. LeHeal Biogenix provides a nonsurgical approach to healing and long-lasting pain relief. The medical team specializes in therapies that stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. Through orthobiologics (regenerative orthopedics), their treatments stimulate growth factors and reduce inflammation, promoting a faster recovery and improved pain reduction.

Regenerative medicine treatments are also safe for repeated use (unlike steroids), offering an alternative treatment for joint pain. These natural substances repair or reduce tissue damage at the injury site, delivering long-lasting pain relief. The treatments LeHeal Biogenix uses cause little discomfort and are outpatient, same-day procedures.

South Tampa; Hyde Park Tampa

2007 W Swann Ave, Suite B Tampa, FL 33606

813-999-2192

Brandon

1155 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

813-999-2192

Lakeland

1826 N Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801

863-249-4744

Lakewood Ranch

8430 Enterprise Cir, Suite 120 Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

941-909-6011