CEOs in Schools, now in its fifth year, welcomes Tampa Bay-area executives to spend a day in the heart of the classroom and engage in an exchange of knowledge with educators. On Friday, November 3, business leaders will have the unique opportunity to work alongside dedicated principals, teachers and staff applying their expertise to the prospects and challenges faced by our local public schools.

A collective effort between Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), Vistra Communications (Vistra) and Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), CEOs in Schools is designed to cultivate engagement between industry trailblazers and the future workforce, laying the foundation for academic and personal success. This innovative program places 150 CEOs in public elementary schools across the county for a one-day, hands-on learning experience that often forges year-round beneficial relationships.

“This program is a testament to the power of collaboration between businesses and education. CEOs in Schools underscores the pivotal role these relationships play in shaping a brighter future for our students and community as a whole,” said HEF CEO Kim Jowell. “We eagerly anticipate this year’s program and the transformative impact it will undoubtedly have.”

Brian Butler, president and CEO of Vistra, founded the program in 2019 to inspire area executives to invest in education and the development of our future workforce.

“CEOs in Schools bridges the gap between the corporate world and our schools, fostering positive partnerships and innovation for the betterment of Tampa Bay and beyond,” said Butler. “The knowledge and resources these business leaders possess can contribute greatly to the success of our schools and students.”

“CEOs in Schools shows us what can happen when education and industry come together,” said Van Ayres, HCPS interim superintendent. “This initiative is a testament to our shared commitment to nurturing young minds and preparing them for life. We’re excited to welcome these CEOs and executives back to our schools and witness the positive influence they bring.”

Participants who would like to volunteer for CEOs in Schools can reserve a school at www.ceosinschools.com. With so much interest from returning participants, there are less than 50 schools still available, located mainly in South County, the Plant City area and North Tampa.