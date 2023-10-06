The Tampa Theatre will present its 11th annual A Nightmare on Franklin Street series from Friday, October 13 to Tuesday, October 31.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa’s most historic and haunted movie palace will offer an all-new lineup, including classic horror films, creepy cult favorites and family-friendly films, two evenings of live storytelling, ghost tours, Halloween happy hours every Friday at 5 p.m. and more.”

Residents will have 12 opportunities to go on a Ghosts of Tampa Theatre Tour beginning on Friday, October 13. You can select either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., depending on the day of the week. Tickets are $15.

The Tampa Theatre will offer two opportunities to witness tales of terror told live on the Tampa Theatre’s historic stage.

On Sunday, October 15 at 7 p.m., enjoy an evening of campfire stories under the movie palace’s iconic starlit sky. The Storytellers of Old Tampa Bay will present a family-friendly program of tales appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $10.

The Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria returns to the Tampa Theatre at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 22 with Tales of the Undead. Phantasmagoria presents its signature blend of storytelling, dance, puppetry, projections, original music and more. The show is recommended for ages 8 and up, and tickets are $26 for all ages.

If films are more your thing, come see Friday the 13th on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m., followed by Thailand’s 13: Game of Death at 10 p.m.

The Tampa Theatre’s Mummy & Me screenings give grown-ups the perfect opportunity to bring young ghouls and goblins to age-appropriate screenings. Kids 12 and under are free. Other tickets are $10. Movies will be shown at 3 p.m. and include The Addams Family on Sunday, October 15; Wendell & Wild on Monday, October 16; and Coco on Saturday, October 21.

Film Tampa Bay will sponsor a free screening of Cannibal Comedian at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 19. This is part of a series celebrating films and filmmakers with ties to the Tampa Bay area.

On Friday, October 20, Dr. Steven Ball will accompany a new 4K restoration of the silent suspense film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with an original score on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ at 7 p.m.

Then, two screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be shown on Saturday, October 21 at 7 and 11 p.m.

There will be a total of 46 events over the 19 days. For more information, visit https://tampatheatre.org/nightmare.