Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween celebration, Creatures of the Night, returns to ZooTampa at Lowry Park this fall. Guests of all ages are invited to get into the spooky spirit and join the zoo’s new vampire hosts, Count Chirop and Countess Tera, for eerie family frights every weekend through Sunday, October 29. The event is free to members and Pay for a Day ticket holders. General admission tickets are $34.95.

New Creatures of the Night experiences for 2023:

• Vampire Ball: Instead of blood, Count Chirop and Countess Tera feed on fun and host a party made up of human and monster friends.

• Vikings Victory Party: This dance party features jock jams and victory anthems. Guests who are brave enough to join these barbarians in their celebratory revelry are ensured a rocking good time.

• Troll Cave: Guests won’t be able to miss this dark, foggy cave inhabited by trolls. Though they might look a bit fearsome, these trolls are playful — and they’re ready for a game of hide and seek.

• Howliday House Light Show: Guests can enjoy a colorful Halloween light show every 15 minutes in front of ZooTampa’s own haunted house.

• Spider-Queen Dining Hall Oasis: Are you ready to meet the Spider Queen and her court? Join them for some Halloween fun and be mesmerized by the living black widow fountain.

Eerie favorites are returning as well, including Twisted Tales, Junkyard of Broken Dreams, Swamp Witch Way, Clown Carousel, HooDoo Haven, Voodoo Bar and Scarecrow Junction.

Creatures of the Night takes place on 13 select nights in September and October from 4-10 p.m. The event nights are Friday, September 29 (members only night); Saturday, September 30; Friday and Saturday, October 6-7; and Friday through Sunday, October 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29. Event capacity is limited. Date and time-specific tickets and reservations are strongly encouraged.

There’s a $5 reservation fee for annual members and Pay for a Day ticket holders, which is reimbursed upon entry in the form of a $5 voucher valid on the event night for food and merchandise.

Costume Note: Children (12 years old and under) are invited to wear their most eerie Halloween attire. For the comfort and security of all guests, those 13 years old and up may not wear Halloween masks, wigs, face paint or costumes of any kind. Toy weapons are prohibited regardless of age.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://zootampa.org/.