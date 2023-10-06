Tom Gallo has been a part of the Valrico community for 20 years. He has been practicing law for 46 years, and 35 of those years have been as Tom Gallo Law.

“We are an estate planning and probate practice,” Gallo said. “I do wills, trusts and guardianships.”

Gallo attended Rutgers University as an undergraduate and then, after graduating with honors, attended William & Mary Law School.

Tom Gallo Law’s mission is to educate its clients about the importance of planning for their future and that of their families, as well as to help them understand the documents that they will need to do so with simple and straightforward language, in a friendly, family environment.

“Everyone needs a will or a trust, whether your family is large or small, whether you are single, married, divorced or remarried,” Gallo said. “Everyone should make sure that their assets go to the person or persons they want them to go to.”

Gallo’s law firm offers a variety of legal services, which include wills and trusts, elder law, probate, guardianships and asset protection.

Did a family member die without a will or trust in place? Gallo said his firm can represent individuals through the probate process, but it tends to be costlier and take more time.

“Probate can take from five or six months to a year to complete,” he said. “To avoid probate, make sure that a will or trust is in place so assets can more quickly go to heirs.”

Keeping things local is very important to Gallo and his firm’s team.

“I enjoy the interaction with people, learning about them and their experiences and, most of all, the satisfaction of seeing the smiles on their faces when we have helped them reach their goals,” Gallo said. “We have a great team at the firm, who all realize that we are there to serve our clients and that the clients are the true bosses. We provide a comfortable environment for clients to make it easier for them to make some of the most difficult decisions that they will ever have to make in their lives.”

For more information, visit https://tomgallolaw.com/ or contact Gallo for a free consultation at 813-815-4529. Tom Gallo Law is located at 2240 Lithia Center Ln. in Valrico.