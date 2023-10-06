Make your life easy this year and hire a passionate professional to help keep your home clean and looking nice.

Brook Pressure Washing serves the Greater Tampa Bay region with exterior cleaning services as well as holiday light set up, take down and storage.

Brook Pressure Washing offers both residential and commercial services, with pricing beginning at $200. Services offered at Brook Pressure Washing include house or building washing; fence, pool cage and concrete cleaning; paver sealing; gutter cleaning; solar panel cleaning; and more. The company can service most of Hillsborough, Eastern Polk, and Southern Pasco counties.

“My wife, Carly, and I are both natives of Brandon and we love to support local small businesses to keep our community growing and find it a privilege to be a small family-owned business here,” said Jeremey Brook, owner of Brook Pressure Washing.

Wanting the opportunity to serve the community that they grew up in and having the desire to become an entrepreneur, Jeremey started Brook Pressure Washing back in 2014 as an owner-operator and has since grown the company to three trucks and seven employees.

“We enjoy the successes and challenges of being an entrepreneur,” said Jeremey.

In 2014, Jeremey moved out of management to become an entrepreneur and pursue pressure washing. Prior to joining the company full time, Carly was a Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher for 16 years in Valrico and Lithia. It was only a few years ago she decided to join full time and now uses her skills of coaching and connecting with others to help with the team and clients at Brook Pressure Washing.

While the Brooks had no prior experience owning and operating a business, they knew that with a little passion they could create something amazing. After over six years of operating the business, the Brooks decided to open a second company.

The new business, Brook Holiday Lighting, offers holiday light installation during the holiday season. The Brooks can service commercial and residential spaces with holiday decorations. Brook Holiday Lighting offers in-home design and consultation, demonstration, custom-cut and hung lights, worry-free maintenance, takedown and storage of all lights.

The Brook companies have been designed to offer worry-free solutions for problems you don’t want to deal with.

For more information about Brook Pressure Washing and Brook Holiday Lighting, please text or call Jeremey and Carly at 813-537-3379. Visit https://brookpressurewashing.com/ for more information on cleaning services and https://brookholidaylighting.com/ for more on holiday light installation.