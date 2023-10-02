The summer is coming to an end, but the Florida Railroad Museum has a fun-filled calendar of events to keep rail fans, history buffs and kids of all ages entertained for the fall. Take a look at its schedule and take a ride through history and the holidays with the museum.

Civil War Reenactment — Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15

In this Civil War reenactment, take a train and tour through the era by visiting the Union and Confederate camps, then watch a battle between the Union and Confederate soldiers, complete with period rifles and cannons.

Pumpkin Patch Express — Saturday and Sunday, October 21-22 and 28-29

The Pumpkin Patch Express is departing the station for a trip to the Florida Railroad Museum’s very own pumpkin patch. Lots of activities are included with your ticket, including hayrides, arts and crafts, Lincoln Log building and games. Children are invited to pick a pumpkin from the patch to take home. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on the train and at the pumpkin patch.

Von Kessinger’s Express — Saturday and Sunday, November 4-5

German and Allied soldiers battle for control of your train.

Von Kessinger’s Express is a fictional but realistic battle from World War II. This reenactment is an exciting and realistic way to teach about the past that brings into perspective the events which took place toward the end of WWII. It also pays tribute to our WWII veterans as it takes place on or near Veterans Day every year. Come take a ride through history and help the Florida Railroad Museum honor the Greatest Generation.

World War II veterans ride for free. This event might not be suitable for children.

North Pole Express — Thursday, November 30 to Thursday, December 21

Join the museum this December for a 35-minute ride from Parrish to the North Pole. Upon arrival, everyone will detrain at the museum’s special North Pole station where Santa awaits to visit with every child. During your stay, a variety of entertainment, activities, campfires and all the hot chocolate and cookies you care to eat are included with every train ticket.

The Florida Railroad Museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E. Parrish. For more information about the museum and its events, visit www.frrm.org.