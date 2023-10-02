After 27 years of publishing positive Christian news in the community, the Christian Voice Monthly is excited to announce its new partnership with Osprey Observer newspapers to direct-mail Christian news to the community.

The original business model of the Christian Voice Monthly was to be directly distributed to 450 local churches, schools and Christian businesses in the community.

In 2009, Osprey Observer Inc. purchased the Christian Voice Monthly from the original owner and founders, Matt and Tammy Seifter. Since that time, Christian Voice expanded throughout the community and eventually began printing 10,000 editions per month.

“We were in more than 6,000 backpacks of faith-based students in our community each month,” said managing editor Marie Gilmore from her Valrico office, “and in local businesses, including the library, local YMCAs, Chick-fil-A and other local businesses.”

“However, once schools were shut down from the pandemic and then community access and restrictions limited our delivery area, it was harder and harder to distribute the Christian Voice Monthly,” she added.

After many months of discussion and planning, the editors and columnists of the Christian Voice Monthly decided that rather than eliminate the Christian Voice from the community entirely, it could stay alive in the direct-mail Osprey Observer newspapers.

Currently, the Osprey Observer publishes four award-winning editions per month out of its offices and delivers its editions throughout the community. Editions include the Osprey Observer Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Osprey Observer Riverview/Apollo Beach, Osprey Observer Valrico and Osprey Observer Brandon.

“We feel that we can better serve the positive news of our faith-based community with its new partnership with the Osprey Observer newspapers, and we are excited to continue to cover good news,” said Gilmore.

In February 2009, Osprey Observer Inc., the parent company of the Osprey Observer Community Newspapers, completed the purchase of the East Hillsborough Christian Voice. The Christian Voice, published locally by the Seifters, had been covering local Christian news for 11 years.

The Seifters were excited with the opportunity that the Osprey Observer staff brought to the then 12-page monthly and were happy to see the paper continue to thrive and grow throughout the years.

At the time of the sale, Seifter had added, “We always did this as a family business, with the strength of the Osprey team behind it, I have no doubt this paper will find even greater success.”

For more information or to submit a story idea or press release to the Osprey Observer newspapers, please visit www.ospreyobserver.com. We thank the community for supporting the locally owned and operated Christian Voice Monthly for 27 years, 10 months and eight editions.

Blessings,

Marie Gilmore