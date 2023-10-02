In December 1952, the Reverend J.A. Lennard had a vision to establish a place where people who are facing powerful temptations of addiction could find hope and rehabilitation. Thus, Lighthouse Gospel Mission was born. On Friday, October 20, the Lighthouse Gospel Mission will hold its annual Partners Banquet at 7 p.m.

Over the years since its inception, Lighthouse Gospel Mission has grown and now offers those who are hungry, hurting and addicted multiple areas of ministry.

Minister Nikki Santana, who has been in the media department of Lighthouse Gospel Mission for 12 years, gave a succinct explanation of the ministries offered.

Santana said, “The Lighthouse has expanded to become a multifaceted ministry. Within the Lighthouse, we have the Faith Home Ministry, an 18-month residential discipleship program for men and women addicted to drugs and alcohol.”

Santana added, “We also have a church for the community called Lighthouse Freedom Center. We are a church on fire for Jesus with services held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and on Sundays at 10 a.m.”

Santana explained, “The Lighthouse Remnant Thrift Store is an amazing store with great prices, and all proceeds go toward the Faith Home Ministry and Lighthouse Gospel Mission to support our work within the community.”

Santana said, “And finally, Operation Hope, the outreach arm of Lighthouse Gospel Mission, is our food ministry. We hold food outreaches every Thursday between 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. We also offer our Holidays of Hope outreach every Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

The Operation Hope food ministry distributes over 2.4 million pounds per year to families in need. It serves as a local distribution point for ministries in Tampa Bay to bring food to their communities.

Finally, its Taste of Freedom Food Truck is the newest and most delicious enterprise of Lighthouse Gospel Mission yet. Here, it serves sandwiches, empanadas and much more. All proceeds go to Lighthouse Gospel Mission.

Tickets for the annual Partners Banquet start with single tickets, which are available for purchase at $50 each. If you are interested in partnering at a higher level by purchasing a table of eight, there are multiple sponsorships available.

Lighthouse Gospel Mission is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information on the good it does and to help it or get help for someone you know, please visit www.lighthousegospelmission.org or call 813-677-5220.