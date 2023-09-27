Yesterday, AMALIE Arena proudly announced an industry-leading array of new food and beverage initiatives for the upcoming Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 season, setting the stage for an unforgettable fan experience. The latest Cur(ate) TPA additions include local favorites Lolis Tacos and Bull Market. Alongside these two newcomers, AMALIE Arena is introducing menu enhancements, new products and technology upgrades that promise to elevate the culinary experience for all guests.

“As we kick off another Lightning hockey season, we are incredibly excited to continue our mission of enhancing the fan experience,” said Vinik Sports Group chief executive officer Steve Griggs. “Cur(ate) TPA has been instrumental in shaping our vision for delivering Lightning fans and AMALIE Arena guests the very best in fresh, local food and beverage options. We’re also excited to be rolling out innovative AI solutions to make it even easier for fans to enjoy all that we have to offer.”

One such innovation is the TendedBar experience, debuting at the Tampa Bay Club (Section 209). This Florida-based marvel utilizes facial recognition and automation to serve up fan-favorite mixed drinks with lightning speed and precision. Fans can enjoy their beverages hassle-free, thanks to this pioneering technology.

Alfred Technologies, another new partnership, will intelligently manage inventory and supply of wines and spirits throughout the arena. Fueled by artificial intelligence, Alfred ensures that premium drinks are always within reach.

The technological enhancements don’t stop there. AMALIE Arena is proud to introduce Mashgin’s AI-powered self-checkout system. Fans at Florida Market and Bolt Express (Sections 114, 119, 204, 318) can breeze through their purchases in under 10 seconds, thanks to this fast, touchless technology.

The culinary landscape at AMALIE Arena is also undergoing changes.

“Our commitment to offering diverse, locally-inspired food and beverages is stronger than ever,” stated Griggs. Lolis Tacos and Bull Market, winners of the second annual Cur(ate) TPA Challenge, are set to offer their authentic Mexican and fusion Asian-American creations, respectively.

Wicked Oak Barbecue, the inaugural Cur(ate) TPA Challenge winner, brings new favorites to its menu, including the mouthwatering Tampa Two sandwich, further enriching the arena’s culinary scene.

The new, innovative lineup also includes iconic partners, featuring Copper Cane Wine (Section 206), offering its portfolio of consumer-favorite wines, and Cutwater Spirits (Section 306), serving ready-to-drink cocktails for fans on the go. Further, Cigar City Brewing brings local craft beers throughout the arena.

For those seeking the most premium of experiences, the Ashley VIP Lounge, suites and ConnectWise Loge have been upgraded with expanded menus and seasonal offerings. Meanwhile, returning favorites like Outback Steakhouse, PDQ, Papa Johns, and Moschella’s Italian Eatery & Market continue to delight.

Mister Softee Soft Serve Ice Cream is now available in several sections, offering a sweet treat for fans of all ages. And for the connoisseurs, Casamigos Tequila, Jack Daniel’s® Tennessee Whiskey, 6 O’Clock Gin, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, New Amsterdam Vodka and limited-release mezcals, whiskies and bourbons can be savored at various bars throughout the arena.

As a post-game destination, the Budweiser Biergarten on the terrace level provides stunning views of the Tampa skyline, while the Corona Cantina and Cigar City Brewing Taproom Downtown in Ford Thunder Alley offer the perfect atmosphere to celebrate Lightning victories.

Whether inside, outside or on the terrace, club or promenade levels, Cur(ate) TPA is dedicated to inclusivity by ensuring all dietary and allergen information is readily available on digital menu boards at each location, certifying that every fan can enjoy the offerings.

Additionally, the Firestick Grill offers premium dining with open-fire action stations and a diverse menu showcasing Tampa Bay’s culinary heritage. Firestick Grill will be open for select events, and fans can reserve their spot through www.ticketmaster.com or OpenTable. Visit the arena’s website for more information.

These enhancements are a testament to the ongoing commitment to providing all Lightning fans and event-goers with an unparalleled fan experience.

For more information about the exciting changes coming to AMALIE Arena, visit its website at www.amaliearena.com/plan-your-visit/arena-dining.

