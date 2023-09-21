Plant City Entertainment will present the new and original play, The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed!, this fall. The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed! is the third installment of the stage trilogy The Legend of Frankenstein by Carlton Jones, who also directs the play.

The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed! will be presented on Friday, September 29 and October 6, and Saturday, September 30 and October 7 at 8 p.m. There will be two Sunday matinees on October 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. All shows will be presented at the Plant City Entertainment theater, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.

The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed! is a three-act play. It is presented with each act taking place during a different time period. The new thriller has more than one monster that will spring to life in a production, which will span time from the 1870s to the 1970s. Just like the first two productions, there is a nod to Madame Tussauds. When two of the creatures are visited at Watson Manor by a 1940s film crew, surprises, terror and death occur. In the late 1960s, a monstrous secret is revealed. The finale is classic monster time with an ending that no one sees coming.

The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed! will be hailed as the perfect terror tale for the Halloween season.

Jones said, “I have been a fan of productions at Plant City Entertainment for a long time. Therefore, it is a huge honor to have my play produced by Plant City Entertainment.”

Jones added, “We have a tremendously creative cast, crew and staff that are working really hard to bring this production with surprising elements to life. The Legend of Frankenstein, Unleashed! goes beyond the classic story that we know.”

Tickets are available at www.plantcityentertainment.com. The cost is very reasonable. Plant City Entertainment is offering an opening night special of $17.50 for a pair. Other ticket prices are $23 for general admission, $18 for seniors and students, and $16 for members and groups of 10 or more.