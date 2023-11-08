By Ashley Abene

Pet grooming can be helpful to an animal’s overall health. Adogable Pet Services has been a grooming business since 2007, locally owned and operated by Laura Rubin in Sun City Center. Adogable offers various grooming and salon services for cats and dogs of all breeds.

“Not only do regular baths get rid of dirt that’s collected in a dog’s coat and make them smell great, but they also keep their skin healthy too,” according to www.chewy.com.

A unique service that Adogable Pet Services offers, in addition to grooming at its storefront, is a mobile grooming unit. The mobile grooming van is a great option for dogs who are seniors, owners with multiple pets and pets with anxiety around other animals. This service is only available to animals under 35 pounds.

Adogable Pets offers a one-on-one experience, a full-service pet spa (for pampering), teeth cleaning and breed-specific grooming. It also sells high-quality, holistic animal food and pet supplies at its storefront location. Rubin trained under Jay Scruggs, a renowned pet groomer and salon owner, which adds to her expertise.

Proper dental care can add as much as five years to an animal’s life. As a result, Adogable offers the PlaqClnz service where teeth are scaled without anesthesia.

Adogable Pet Services helps its community as well. It offers a 15 percent discount for law enforcement and first responders’ pets.

Rubin mentioned that Adogable also “partners with Fromm to distribute food to local residents who have guide dogs, and I’m proud to do it for them.”

Another feature offered in the salon is Luxury Therma-Wrap for dogs. Adogable’s website states that this “moisturizing Therma-Wrap adds elasticity and restores a damaged coat while soothing and moisturizing the skin. The results are therapeutic, especially for older dogs with arthritis, sore muscles and hip dysplasia.”

Adogable Pet Services is located in Sun City Center in the Kings Crossing Publix plaza. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Mondays and Sundays. Mobile grooming is mainly offered to the Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Wimauma areas. More information on this pet salon can be found on its website at www.adogablepets.com or by calling 813-419-4972.