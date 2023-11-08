Nominations Now Open For 2024 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall Of Fame

The Hillsborough County Commission on the Status of Women is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Hillsborough County Women’s Hall of Fame. The hall of fame was created in 2011 to celebrate the achievements Hillsborough County women who have made significant contributions in areas such as business, education, philanthropy, the military and public service to improve the lives of residents in Hillsborough County.

Nomination forms are available at www.hcflgov.net/whof. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

Our Lady’s Pantry Seeks Volunteers

Our Lady’s Pantry in Wimauma is desperately seeking help on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

“We especially need men who can lift these heavy boxes of food,” said director Tom Bullaro.

“While our trucks are on the road picking up food almost every day of the week, our biggest collections are on Tuesday and Friday,” he said. “It takes many hands to unload the trucks and sort through everything we receive. Once everything is sorted, we need to store it safely in our cooler, freezer or shelves until Saturday when we share the food with our neighbors.”

The Pantry is located 16650 U.S. 301 S. in Wimauma, across U.S. 301 from Aldi. To learn more about Our Lady’s Pantry, please visit its website at www.ourladyspantry.com.

Holly Jolly Market

The Holly Jolly Market is a free family event that you do not want to miss. There will be over 100 vendors at this indoor-and-outdoor event, bringing you everything you need for all the upcoming celebrations.

It will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma. There will also be food trucks, fairy hair and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

‘And All That Jazz’ was the theme for the October luncheon of the SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection. Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch and listened to guest speaker Terri Sevinsky talk about ‘Laughter is Good Medicine’ and then enjoyed a performance by jazz dance group Jazzmatazz.

To find out more information about future meetings, please email sscwcflorida@gmail.com.

Book Discussion Group At Bloomingdale Regional Library

The Great Books Discussion Group of the Bloomingdale Regional Library will celebrate the start of its 14th season on Saturday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a discussion of Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s powerful novel, The Bluest Eye. The meeting location for this free event will be room 211 of the library, which is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. First-timers and visitors are welcome.

For more information, please contact the moderator/facilitator, Patrick DeMarco, at 813-672-9052 or pdemarco@tampabay.rr.com.

Residents Impacted By Hurricane Idalia Can Apply For Federal Assistance

Hillsborough County residential property owners and renters whose homes sustained damage and losses from Hurricane Idalia can apply for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs. The assistance could include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA app for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Its phone lines are open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Hillsborough Community College Fall Dance Concert

The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) dance department presents the annual Fall Dance Concert from Thursday through Saturday, November 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre at the Ybor City Campus. This year’s concert features the HCC dance ensemble performing works by faculty and guest choreographers.

The box office opens an hour prior to the performance; ticketing information can be found at www.hccfl.edu/dance. The Mainstage Theatre is located in the Ybor City campus’ Performing Arts Building at the corner of E. Palm Ave. and N. 14th St. in Tampa.

American Pickers TV Show Returns To Florida

The American Pickers are excited to return to Florida with plans to film episodes of the History Channel’s hit television series in January 2024.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking.’ The show follows skilled pickers in the business while they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find historically significant or rare items, in addition to unforgettable characters and their collections. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with amazing stories and fun items.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a unique item, a story to tell and is ready to sell, the pickers would love to hear from you! Please note, the pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send in your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 646-493-2184 or visit Facebook @GotAPick.

Campaign Against Human Trafficking Highlights Selah Freedom’s Survivor Services

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking-SouthShore (CAHT) will feature professionals from Selah Freedom at its next meeting on Tuesday, November 21. They will describe supporting a victim of human trafficking through the process of becoming a successful survivor, as well as information about Selah Freedom’s training programs.

The meeting will take place at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, room 30, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, at 6:30 p.m. For more information on CAHT, visit its website at https://sccblueheart.org/.