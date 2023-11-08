Mathnasium’s 10-year celebration was a special one for owner Becky McDaniels, as the local tutoring center is preparing to open its Riverview location.

“I feel so honored and blessed to have been given the opportunity to change lives through math each day and to be surrounded by an incredible team and supporting husband of 31 years. My heart is full,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels and her team hosted a red-carpet celebration on October 22 for neighbors, friends and community members to commemorate a decade of serving math students. The celebration was complete with math games, cake and awards for longtime employees.

One of these longtime employees is Baylor Kull, who will serve as the center director at the Riverview location. Kull was the first hired instructor and has worked alongside McDaniels to support Mathnasium since the center opened its doors on October 28, 2013.

McDaniels said the decision to open a Riverview location came in response to an influx of students to the area.

“My heart is to reach as many students as we can,” McDaniels said. “Math doesn’t have to be scary. At Mathnasium, we make it fun to learn math in a safe and welcoming environment.”

The grand opening was on November 6, but McDaniels plans to host a larger celebration after the holidays.

“We look forward to welcoming all in to see what Mathnasium is all about and to visit our brand-new facility,” McDaniels said.

The journey to opening the Riverview location is three years in the making. Mathnasium was waiting for the new plaza to be completed before it received its certificate of occupancy and opened its doors to Riverview students. The center currently has four instructors and is hiring more to serve local math students from K4 through K12.

“Our passion is for our students to grow in confidence and smiling when they have their ‘aha’ moments,” McDaniels said. “The kids walking into the center is my favorite part of the day.”

The Riverview Mathnasium center is located at 13388 S. U.S. 301 off Big Bend Road. For more information on the new center, call 813-565-1102 or visit www.mathnasium.com/riverview/about.