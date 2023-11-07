Dr. Brendan Malik, a resident of Apollo Beach, is the new chief medical officer (CMO) at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview. The appointment was announced by Dr. John Haffner, a BayCare Health System vice president and chief medical officer. BayCare is the parent of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and 15 other hospitals in West Central Florida.

As CMO, Malik will assist St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s doctors in providing safe, effective medical care to the public. His responsibilities include training new physicians on the hospital’s policies and keeping staff current on health regulations. He’ll also provide clinical oversight to physicians, ensure regulatory compliance and evaluate quality of services. Malik will also represent the hospital at BayCare and community meetings.

Malik is board-certified in internal medicine and affiliated with BayCare Medical Group and BayCare Physician Partners. He has been at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South since 2015, the year the hospital opened, and served as Department of Medicine chair, chief of staff and associate medical director.

Malik has been practicing at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South as a hospitalist. Hospitalists are hospital-based and partner with patients’ doctors to share records and communicate relevant information to them.

Malik also has led St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s hospitalists in quality and performance analysis of patients with deep vein thrombosis and strokes. He’s been recognized three times with physician awards by the hospital’s administration and staff during his tenure at the Riverview hospital.

“His executive presence, professionalism and his significant involvement in medical staff leadership at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South makes Dr. Malik the ideal person for this role,” Haffner said.

Malik, his wife and their four children live in Apollo Beach, close to the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South campus in Riverview.

“It’s an honor to serve the community where we live and raise our children,” Malik said. “I look forward to advancing the incredible, high-quality care we provide at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, as well as growing with the vibrant community around us. I am equally eager to continue seeing patients in a clinical role, which will keep me directly involved in the joy of patient care.”

Malik succeeds Dr. Christopher Bucciarelli as CMO. Malik received his Doctor of Medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. He completed a residency and internship at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in natural science from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview.