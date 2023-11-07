Ford’s Garage, an all-American, service-station-inspired gastro pub has a new burger on its menu named for Marie Gilmore, editor and publisher of the Osprey Observer Newspapers.

The BBQ brisket burger is now a member of the Burgers of Fame menu which names burgers after community leaders, including Tampa Sheriff Chad Chronister, Mayor Kathy Castor and more.

Gilmore was honored with the naming, which includes her name on the Burgers of Fame menu boards throughout the restaurant and on every menu.

“This is such a huge honor,” said Gilmore during a launch event at the restaurant with local chambers of commerce, honorary mayors and dignitaries. “I am so proud to have been considered for such a distinct honor and to join the ranks of some amazing community leaders.”

General manager Bryan Saunders, who has been a reader of the Osprey Observer for more than 18 years, said, “When Osprey team member Kerrie Hoening brought up the idea of Marie as a Burger of Fame member, we thought it was a great idea. This program is our opportunity to honor community leaders.”

Founded in 2012, the original Ford’s Garage opened in Fort Myers, less than a mile from Henry Ford’s winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, the restaurant pays tribute to America’s most iconic automobile brand by offering a truly historic dining experience — right down to nostalgic auto shop uniforms and the hand-hammered copper bar top at each of its locations.

The Marie Gilmore, Osprey Observer Editor – BBQ Briskey Burger is a Black Angus burger with Tillamook® aged sharp cheddar cheese, bourbon barbecue sauce, hickory smoked brisket, applewood smoked bacon, red onions and crispy onion straws on a brioche bun.

Based in Tampa, Ford’s Garage currently has locations in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

The restaurants also specialize in popular American comfort food options, like homemade meatloaf, chicken wings and tenders, onion rings and macaroni and cheese. Lighter fares, such as fresh salads, grilled chicken and various seafood options, are also available.

The bars highlight over 100 types of beer, including 40 on draft, with an emphasis on local microbreweries, which vary from one location to another. The restaurants also serve wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic options.

Ford’s Garage’s sister restaurants include Yeoman’s Topgolf Swing Suite, Tiki Docks, Don the Beachcomber, The Firestone, Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza, Cabos Cantina, The Lodge, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, Downtown Social House, Izzy’s Fish & Oyster, all located in Florida.

Ford’s Garage Brandon is located in the Lake Brandon Plaza at 11105 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://fordsgarageusa.com/ or www.23restaurants.com/company.