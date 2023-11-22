Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon’s annual Wild Game Dinner will be held on March 1, 2024, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please reach out to Chuck Burgess at 813-787-2980 for more information.

Brandon Global Eco (Zoom)

Brandon Global Eco meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Members are from the immediate area and other states. The primary focus is environmental education and ecological friendly projects. Brandon Global Eco planted 20,000 trees in Plant City with a statewide grant and planted greeneries around newly built houses for Habitat for Humanity. Visitors around the world are welcome at all meetings. For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net.

First Baptist Of Brandon’s Christmas Musical

First Baptist Church of Brandon, located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. will be performing a dramatic Christmas musical featuring its choir and orchestra. This presentation will surely put you and your family into the ultimate Christmas spirit and point your heart to the true reason for the season as it celebrates the birth of Jesus.

Performances will be on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10 at 6 p.m. The December 10 performance will have deaf interpretation. This is a free event, and all are welcome. Other Christmas events at the church can be found on its website at www.fbcbrandon.org/christmas.

Sip & Shop Art Walk

Come and enjoy an evening of local artists and downtown shopping as you enter the spirit of the season at historic Plant City’s Sip & Shop Art Walk. The event takes place on Friday, December 8 from 5-9 p.m. at McCall Park, 100 N. Collins St. in Plant City.

Holiday Bunco With GFWC Brandon Service League

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Brandon Service League will be holding a holiday bunco event on Thursday, November 30 starting at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Rivard-Simmons Event Center located at 3007 S. Kings Avenue in Brandon. As well as bunco prizes there will also be opportunity baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Come out and enjoy an evening filled with fun and laughter. Tickets are $25 (suggested donation) and are available online at www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.

Master Gardener Palm Tree Care Talk

The Master Gardeners will be talking about palm tree care at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Tuesday, November 28 at 2 p.m. Learn about what healthy and normal looks like for a palm, how to identify problems and how to care for palms in Central Florida based on research and recommendations.

Register for this event through the calendar feature at https://hcplc.org/.

Little Dancer’s Discovery Day: A Captivating Opportunity For Kids To Step Into The World Of Dance

The Dance Center is excited to announce a special event, Little Dancer’s Discovery Day, designed especially for children ages 3 and 4. This delightful event offers young ones the chance to experience the joy of dance in a fun and friendly atmosphere and sign up for ongoing classes for the new year. The event will be Thursday, November 30 at 3 p.m.

This is a fantastic opportunity for little ones to take their first steps into the captivating world of dance. A dedicated team of experienced instructors will introduce children to the basics of dance, fostering their creativity and self-expression. Space for this exciting event is limited, and preregistration is required to ensure a spot.

For more information and to register, please visit https://brandondance.com/, email info@brandondance.com, or call 813-684-4282. The Dance Center is located at 161 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Doc’s Holiday — A Christmas Comedy

Doc’s house is a special place. But then again, Doc is a special person. He takes great joy from life and makes sure to share this zeal with all who cross his threshold and many nutty and needy people do. Unfortunately, the only one who doesn’t understand this is Doc’s daughter, Charlotte. And she chooses Christmastime, of course, to tell Doc she is moving away. This leaves Doc to decide whether to spend the Yule season with her in a different city or stay at home to help a separated couple get back together. This full-length play for the whole family will help get you into the spirit of Christmas.

Doc’s Holiday is being performed at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 and available from www.facebook.com/events/s/870026744510469/.

Holiday-themed Bingo At Bloomingdale High School

The Bloomingdale High School music department is hosting a fun-filled evening of bingo on Thursday, November 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. This is a holiday-themed event, so feel free to dress in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or holiday T-shirt. Along with bingo, you will be able to enjoy a hot chocolate bar with all the toppings, a delicious bake sale and a silent auction.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the school’s young musicians. Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.