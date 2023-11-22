AgeRejuvenation And New Vitality Announce Partnership

AgeRejuvenation and New Vitality are excited to announce a new partnership, as both clinics offer the most experience in the antiaging market and share the same core patient treatment beliefs. Some of the key decisions for this partnership include the multiple locations offered by AgeRejuvenation, such as Brandon, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Winter Park and Winter Garden.

In addition, AgeRejuvenation has over 1,000 five-star Google reviews, and it services its patients with 13 medical providers, all credentialed in antiaging and regenerative medicine. AgeRejuvenation specializes in both male and female services, including hormone therapy, testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss, stem cell therapy for orthopedic, sexual health treatment for females, erectile dysfunction treatment for males, diets, nutrition, food allergy/sensitivity and gut health.

New Vitality’s medical director, Dr. Trim, is working together with AgeRejuvenation’s chief medical officer, Dr. Ericsson, to ensure the continuity of personal treatment plans and pricing. For more information, visit https://agerejuvenation.com/ or feel free to call AgeRejuvenation directly at 813-680-5498.

Adult Day Program At Tessera

Tessera of Brandon, an assisted living facility, is now offering an adult day care program. Sessions are 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; you can, of course, book the whole day. Each session will include one meal, snacks and personal care. Paperwork must be completed and a reservation must be made before bringing a loved one to its day care.

Tessera is located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.tesserabrandon.com or call 813-607-6880.

The Pavilis Center For Hope

The Pavilis Center for Hope is an adult day training center which provides support services to people who have developmental disabilities. It provides fun and creative indoor and outdoor activities, including Spanish class, employability skills, nature walks and a variety of arts and crafts. The Pavilis Center serves Tampa, Riverview, Brandon, Gibsonton, Ruskin and Wimauma areas, offering transportation to the center.

For more information, call 813-458-2859.

Mira Med Spa Sip And Shop Event

Mira Med Spa, an upscale boutique medical spa based in Valrico, is hosting a holiday Sip and Shop event on Thursday, December 14 from 2-6 p.m. Stop by to win raffles and shop for skincare products at a 20 percent discount. Along with skincare products, Mira Med Spa also offers facials, massages, lash services, chemical peels and more. Its goal is to make you feel refreshed, confident and beautiful by providing the most advanced treatments and natural looking results.

Mira Med Spa is located at 1082 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For additional information on services offered, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com or call 813-654-6472.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Earns ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital earned a Hospital Safety Grade of A from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. It is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally.

“An ‘A’ grade means our team of caregivers is putting our patients first,” said Tripp Owings, CEO at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “Patient safety is our number one priority at Brandon Hospital. We talk about safety in every meeting with our team.”

To see Brandon Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://hcahealthcare.com/.

SCORE Tampa Seeking Volunteer Mentors

SCORE Tampa-Hillsborough County offers free small business mentoring by experts in marketing, finance, CPAs and more. Face-to-face or online, SCORE mentors are able and willing to aid in the success of small businesses, but they can’t do it without volunteers.

SCORE-Tampa-Hillsborough County is actively seeking volunteer business mentors. To find out how you can become a mentor with just a few hours a week of commitment, visit www.score.org/volunteer/become-mentor.

Taste The Best Wings In Riverview

Selfie Subs at 8001 U.S. 301 in Riverview does not just offer subs and sandwiches, although it does have a wide selection including Cubans, Philly cheese steaks, burgers etc. It also has what have been described as “the best wings in Riverview” by customers. Owner Christopher Murphy comes from Buffalo and uses the Anchor Bar recipe. You won’t be disappointed by anything you order; portions are huge, and everything is cooked to order.

Selfie Subs is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. To find out more and to view the menu visit its website at www.selfiesubs.com.

Burn Boot Camp Opens In Brandon

Burn Boot Camp is a gym that offers challenging 45-minute workouts to members of all fitness levels, focus meetings to keep you on track and complimentary child watch as well as the best fitness community in the world. The workouts consist of alternating strength and conditioning days, focusing on different types of training for different areas of the body.

Burn Boot Camp Brandon is located at 107 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at https://burnbootcamp.com/brandon-fl/ for more information.