FishHawk Creek Students Take Part In Walk, Bike And Roll To School Day

By Kayleigh Jones

The first Wednesday of October marks National Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day. This national event inspires both children and parents to spend a few minutes of their day exercising and connecting with friends.

On October 4, FishHawk Creek Elementary School (FHC) enjoyed its own celebration shortly before sunrise. The starting point for the event that had everyone walking, biking and rolling together to school was Park Square on Dorman Road, just about a block from the school. FishHawk Creek Elementary’s celebration drew a sizable crowd, with everyone from students and faculty to friends and family being led on their way by the delightful Freddy the Falcon, FHC’s kind and enthusiastic mascot.

The school had historically celebrated this event, but due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the event was put on hold until recently. Members of the school’s community, such as Saba Moses, president of the FHC PTA, were excited to bring this event back to encourage students to spend time outside and enjoy their community.

“Walk, Bike and Roll to School brings everyone together. The kids get up early and are all excited to meet with their friends so they can walk, bike and roll to school together,” said Moses when explaining why FHC decided to bring back this annual event.

The benefits of reintroducing this event are limitless; establishing a simple yet healthy habit can improve people’s quality of life.

“Anytime as a school, you can encourage students to get involved in exercise; it is a good thing. Walking or riding a bike to school is a great way for students to start their day off exercising and bonding with their friends,” said Principal Steven Sims.

Although every school has occasional student tardiness, encouraging students to travel on foot or on wheels to school with their family and friends teaches them how important it is to be on time as well as engage in physical activities. FishHawk Creek PTA members such as Moses, vice president of programs Erin Lobner and programs chair Mary Clinton worked tirelessly to bring this event together and are grateful for the community’s support.

“Build these memorable moments with your little ones and get these healthy habits established early in life,” said Moses.

For more information about this national event, please visit www.walkbiketoschool.org. FishHawk Creek Elementary is located at 16815 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.