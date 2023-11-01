Ford Takes F-150 Up One Level With New Raptor R

This is not your grandpa’s Ford F-Series truck. Not even close. 37-inch tires, 700 horsepower, desert-race capable, Baja mode for high-speed off-roading? That’s what you get with the all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. And much more.

The fresh trim’s addition will further boost the vast capabilities of the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 32 years and the best-selling pickup for 45 years. Indeed, it is an accomplishment that speaks volumes for this incredible truck. Under the massive power dome hood proudly sits a recalibrated 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine borrowed from the Mustang GT500 blasting off 700 hp at 6,650 rpm and 640 pounds-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm. Ford engineers have put in a new pulley and stainless-steel exhaust manifolds to enhance power for backcountry ability and confidence. Capable of 13.1-inch ground clearance with approach angles of 33.1 degrees, departure of 24.9 degrees and breakover of 24.4 degrees, the 14th-gen pickup is mated to a smooth 10-speed gear box that shifts flawlessly. A double wishbone front and five-link coil rear suspension soaks obstacles with dexterity, sure-footedness and poise. The retuned FOX shock absorbers assist with roll control. A rack-and-pinion, electric power steering system affords outstanding feedback. Tow capacity is 8,200 pounds and our crew cab had the 5.5-foot bed. You can also customize drive (normal, sport, quiet, Baja), steering and suspension modes as per liking.

The fully boxed, high-steel strength frame shows off a “FORD” grille and front flared fenders and bumpers, all in black, flanked by quad-beam LED headlights. The R emblem on the grille, power dome and tailgate in Code Orange accent conveys the extreme off-road prowess of the truck. Further sealing the deal are rear fenders that portray a unique graphics wrap reflecting a stark, cracked wilderness terrain. As soon as you step into the cabin, the mammoth centered 12-inch touch screen for operating phone, nav and infotainment features draws interest. Also, the driver will notice a similar-size digital instrument cluster with driver information center in between the speedometer and tachometer. Other treats include Recaro leather/suede seats, overhead console, 60/40 rear bench, carbon fibers on doors, instrument panel, dual auto AC and a leather tilt/telescopic steering wheel. Well-placed storage bins and cubbies are scattered throughout. There also are numerous options to fit the needs of any buyer, like the Pro Power Onboard, a 2-kilowatt output electric generator for operating appliances while on the road or when stationary.

Apart from dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, front knee airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes, AdvanceTrac with electronic stability control, antiskid system and tire pressure monitoring system, other standard safety features are auto high beams, blind-spot monitor with cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, locking rear differential, lane keep and hill start assists, auto emergency braking, pedestrian detection and a rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist.

Base-priced at $109,145, the pickup is undoubtedly heavy on the wallet for most folks. But off-road enthusiasts can quench their thirst to venture out and off the beaten path in the highly capable rugged truck. Simultaneously, the celebrated pickup with decades of tradition is adept on neighborhood streets. Nevertheless, its all-terrain skills make the Raptor R a remarkable and much-needed addition to the F-150 roster.