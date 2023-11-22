Jingle Bell Bazaar In Ybor City

Come and enjoy a free, fun, festive holiday event in Tampa’s historic Ybor City at the annual Jingle Bell Bazaar. The Jingle Bell Bazaar is Ybor City’s largest family holiday festival with live music bands, entertainment performances, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists as well as holiday-themed shopping. Santa will be there, and children can get free photographs with him.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 10 from 12-6 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 1800 E. 8th Ave. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at its website, www.jinglebellbazaar.com.

S’mores & Stores Event In Rivercrest Community

The Rivercrest community in Riverview is hosting its annual S’mores & Stores event on Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and shop from a wide variety of local vendors while enjoying fresh food from food trucks and holiday music. Two special surprise guests will also be making an appearance; can you guess who?

The event is being held at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview. Proceeds from the event go to West Florida Foster Care Services.

Tampa’s Holiday Market

Shop with local small businesses, artisans and crafters at the Tampa Holiday Market on Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is being held at Water Works Park, located at 1701 N. Highland Ave. in Tampa. Parents can shop, and there will also be food trucks and holiday entertainment while you shop. Plus, children can visit Santa and have cookies and milk with Mrs. Claus.

C.A.R.E. Gift And Wine Fair

The Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) Gift and Wine Fair is back again this year on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southshore Falls, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Ln. in Apollo Beach. Along with a wide selection of vendors that will help you to meet your holiday shopping needs, there will also be fabulous items available in the silent auctions and raffle baskets. Plus, there will be free wine tasting.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to C.A.R.E., which includes a free raffle ticket. For more information, visit its website at www.careshelter.org.

Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center will be hosting its Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church’s Life Enrichment Center. There will be over 70 vendors inside and outside with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted treasures, including jewelry, stained glass, holiday-themed artworks, doll clothing, cards, wood crafts, towels, ceramics and much more. The Ladies Friendship Circle will also be selling its amazing baked goods, and gift wrapping will be available.

Evening Very Merry Market

Water Street in Tampa is hosting the Very Merry Market on Thursday, December 7 from 5-9 p.m. Take a stroll through the seasonal market and shop local vendors as you enjoy seasonal activities and performances, all under the picture-perfect backdrop of the holiday decor.

Tampa Bay Festival Of Lights

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is presenting its upgraded holiday light spectacular at Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights and Santa’s Village, opening on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 23 and running through Sunday, December 31. This year’s event features a nearly 2-mile drive-through of continuous light features, followed by a festive walking visit to Santa’s Village. Enjoy a visit with Santa’s favorite animals, camel rides, face painting, holiday movies and holiday treats.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Christmas Lane Returns To Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees ranging from 4-40 feet tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted. There is also live entertainment on select nights.

Christmas Lane is open 6-10 p.m. from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24 at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

Enchant At Tropicana Field

Let Enchant light up your holiday season. Bring your friends and family for a magical evening with over 4 million sparkling lights, its story-themed walk-through light maze, ice skating and so much more. General admission includes access to the complete event, including the maze, Santa, Village shops and games. Ice skating though is an additional price.

Enchant will be at Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg and runs from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 31. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit its website at https://enchantchristmas.com/.

Paloma Glade Christmas Lights And Music Show

This year, Paloma Glade in FishHawk Ranch has almost 50 homes joining its Christmas lights and music show. The thing that really makes Paloma Glade’s display special is how you can tune in with your car radio and have the display synchronized to the music. The display starts on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, at 7 p.m. and will continue nightly until New Year’s Eve. Teenagers in the neighborhood will also be collecting nonperishable food items for local charity Seeds of Hope, such as boxed potatoes, canned veggies, desserts, pasta and mac and cheese, so please bring an item to add to the collection.