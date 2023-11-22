Music Showcase is hosting its annual holiday programs and Parent’s Night Out ahead of the holidays.

This year’s shows by the Florida Academy of the Performing Arts (FAOPA), located at Music Showcase, include The Music Man from Friday to Sunday, December 8-10 and 15-17. FAOPA’s Spotlight! program, which features performers of all ages, will participate in the performances. Matinee shows will be hosted on Saturdays and Sundays in addition to evening performances.

Each show will be unique with different performers rotating roles based on availability among the student and adult cast members.

“We actually double and triple-cast roles so that way it gives a variety of different ages and people to have an opportunity to be leads,” director Danielle Sanchez said.

Tickets to see The Music Man are on sale for $15 for standard seating or $20 for VIP seating.

The family-owned business will also host a Parent’s Night Out Polar Express and Santa’s Workshop on Friday, December 1 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Children ages 5-12 will have the opportunity to participate in crafts, games, music, a Christmas pajama contest and more engaging activities while parents get the night off.

“With it being Santa’s Workshop, we normally pick out some gifts that the kids get to make themselves and we package them up, wrap them up and then they get to give those gifts to whomever they want to for Christmas,” Sanchez said.

Tickets will cost $30 for children not currently enrolled in a FAOPA program, $25 for those who are enrolled and $15 for siblings.

FAOPA’s Amplify student group will sing at a number of Christmas events in the community to show off their skills and bring their Christmas spirit to areas outside of Music Showcase.

Music Showcase has offered instruments, accessories and printed music since it opened its doors in 1995. The business hosts lessons, camps and performances for all ages. The partnership with FAOPA allows Music Showcase to host musical theater performances and classes for students and adults.

To purchase tickets for this year’s Parent’s Night Out, visit https://faopa.org/parents-night-out/.

To purchase tickets for The Music Man, visit https://faopa.org/product-category/purchase-tickets/.