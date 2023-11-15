From Boys 2 Men Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of the Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor. Set to take place on Sunday, December 10, the event will once again transform Historic Ybor City’s Centennial Park into a holiday wonderland of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and an array of seasonal delights.

The fifth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor invites attendees to experience a day filled with joy, laughter and holiday cheer. The event will feature live bands, captivating live performers, delectable food trucks and an abundance of holiday vendors offering unique gifts and treats perfect for the season.

Santa’s Village, a central attraction at the bazaar, will host holiday-themed activities, including Santa’s Workshop of Arts and Crafts, free face painting for the little ones, a video gaming truck for all ages and the chance to capture the magic of the season with free pictures with Santa himself.

“Our aim with the Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor is to create an unforgettable experience that brings our community together in the spirit of the season,” said Linda Archie, event coordinator. “We’re excited to provide a day filled with festive entertainment and unique shopping opportunities that highlight the essence of the holidays.”

One of the highlights of this year’s Jingle Bell Bazaar is the Red Velvet Cake Contest. As part of the festivities, local bakers and cake enthusiasts are invited to showcase their culinary talents in a friendly competition. Judges will select the most mouthwatering, velvety creation, and the winner will receive a coveted title and a special prize. Visitors can also sample these delicious creations, making it a delightful treat for cake connoisseurs.

The Jingle Bell Bazaar at Ybor is also excited to announce the ‘Fostering a Dream Young Entrepreneur Scholarship,’ generously sponsored by the Grow Financial Foundation. This scholarship offers financial assistance to young entrepreneurs who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams and striving to make a positive impact in the business world.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Red Velvet Cake Contest and the Fostering a Dream Young Entrepreneur Scholarship this year,” said Archie. “These additions add an extra layer of excitement and community involvement to our annual event, emphasizing our commitment to creativity, talent and fostering the dreams of our young entrepreneurs.”

The event is open to the public and free for all to attend, offering a day of family-oriented activities and delightful experiences.

For sponsorship opportunities or further information about the event, please contact Archie at info@jinglebellbazaar.com or visit the event’s website at www.jinglebellbazaar.com.