River Hills Country Club has been on a journey of growth, improvement and commitment to providing an exceptional experience for members and guests.

Conceived in 1988 as a daily-fee golf facility with amenities that far surpassed any in what was a fairly remote area of Hillsborough County, River Hills Country Club opened the Joe Lee-designed course and clubhouse in 1989. The developer realized that Tampa was a burgeoning market and built a community that offered a great golf course, superb dining, clay tennis courts and tremendous value just as it does to this day. With the decision for the HOA to purchase the amenity in September 2019, a commitment to continuous improvement has been a key factor in the continued growth and success of the club.

“We pride ourselves on having an outstanding board, great staff and honestly a down-to-earth, great membership,” said Margie Martin, membership and marketing director at River Hills Country Club. “It’s like all those three things just work so harmoniously together, and it really does make River Hills special.”

River Hills has also strengthened its ties with the community through events, workshops and social gatherings, and with goals to further enhance its offerings, this community connection will only continue to grow.

Considering all the growth River Hills has made, purchasing a membership gives the opportunity to support the continued development of a community-focused organization.

By giving the gift of membership to River Hills Country Club, you are gifting exclusive access to premium facilities, participation in members-only events and a sense of community. A membership to River Hills grants you access to the 18-hole championship golf course and practice facility, eight Har-Tru tennis courts with tournament-quality lighting, exceptional dining, an active social calendar, a fitness center and a Junior Olympic heated pool.

Individuals who join the club become part of a community that values connection and growth and strives to give a sense of community.

“It makes you feel like you’re home, which I think for people moving into the area are looking for that little slice of home,” said Martin.

The team at River Hills works hard to make every day fun at the club.

From golf and tennis lessons to monthly social events, you can always expect a good time. With upcoming holiday events, clinics, a 2024 Concert in the Park series, Theme Nights and more, there is something for everyone.

River Hills has made remarkable strides over the past year, with goals of a future that embraces inclusivity, sustainability and community engagement. Becoming a member at River Hills Country Club is about more than just golf; it’s about community.

For more information or to inquire about membership, please contact Martin at 813-655-5203 or email mmartin@riverhillscountryclub.com.